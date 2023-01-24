Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
Antelope Valley Press
Attorneys: Protect students’ rights
LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.
Antelope Valley Press
City starts campaign to curb its graffiti problem
PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years. Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
Antelope Valley Press
City won’t hire consultant to revamp dated website
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, citing cost concerns, decided against hiring outside consultants to revamp the city’s dated website and create a social media program for communicating with residents, potential investors and visitors. At the same time, the Council voiced a need to gather public input on...
knock-la.com
Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused
Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
knock-la.com
The Biggest Gains for Renters Since the Establishment of Rent Control?
After significant push and pull, City Council on Friday ultimately voted unanimously to pass three groundbreaking permanent tenant protections. One raises the minimum evictable amount of unpaid rent from $1 to “fair market rate.” Another requires that landlords who significantly increase the rent pay relocation fees to tenants who are displaced by the increase. The third, “universal just cause,” extends just-cause protections (the requirement for landlords to have a good reason to evict tenants) to include market-rate units — extending the protections beyond rent-controlled units, which are already covered by just-cause eviction standards.
Antelope Valley Press
City eyes potential hydrogen facility
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase a vacant tax-defaulted parcel at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and a neighboring estimated 14.13-acre parcel at Avenue H and Division Street. The latter parcel will be purchased from a private seller for land...
Antelope Valley Press
‘Depraved’ vision of American troops and a public mural
I serve on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission, but these opinions are mine and personal. The commission is advisory, so commissioners enjoy no lofty powers, which is OK by me. Sometimes there is a lot of power in an idea. Art, for instance, visualizes ideas.
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
Antelope Valley Press
Refurbishing work on Rosamond business district street begins
ROSAMOND — Work has begun on Diamond Street, Rosamond’s historical business district, on a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the improvements made as part of a revitalization effort, nearly a decade ago. The project will make the improvements easier to maintain and repair past vandalism, Kern County Second...
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue
CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
Antelope Valley Press
AVTA passes 10 million electric miles
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority closed out 2022 with another milestone as the nation’s first and largest all-electric local bus fleet to pass 10 million electric miles, at the end of December. The achievement comes just two years after the transit agency crossed the 4 million...
Fontana Herald News
War veteran has endured many difficulties, but soon he will receive a free home in Fontana
Adam Holbrook, who served his country honorably as a U.S. Army specialist, has endured many difficulties since returning to Southern California from war-torn Afghanistan. Soon, however, his situation will be getting a lot better. The highly-decorated veteran will be receiving a very special gift — a brand new, mortgage-free, custom-built home in Fontana.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Pays $20K Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
Funds will be distributed as case reaches 10th anniversary!. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive...
Antelope Valley Press
A lesson about value of freedom
LANCASTER — The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit started off strong, on Tuesday, with schoolchildren and veterans visiting the traveling trailer during its six-hour stop at the Lancaster Cemetery. The 48-foot trailer features a movie theater that seats 20 people and has storyboards and monitors that play videos...
