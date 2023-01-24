ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

signalscv.com

Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Attorneys: Protect students’ rights

LANCASTER — Attorneys representing Antelope Valley Union High School District students and their parents, as well as Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, asked that Antelope Valley Union High School District take immediate steps to protect the rights of Black students and students with disabilities, including stopping the use of on-campus detention, referrals to law enforcement and discontinue segregation of students with disabilities, according to a demand letter.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City starts campaign to curb its graffiti problem

PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years. Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City won’t hire consultant to revamp dated website

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, citing cost concerns, decided against hiring outside consultants to revamp the city’s dated website and create a social media program for communicating with residents, potential investors and visitors. At the same time, the Council voiced a need to gather public input on...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
knock-la.com

Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused

Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
CULVER CITY, CA
knock-la.com

The Biggest Gains for Renters Since the Establishment of Rent Control?

After significant push and pull, City Council on Friday ultimately voted unanimously to pass three groundbreaking permanent tenant protections. One raises the minimum evictable amount of unpaid rent from $1 to “fair market rate.” Another requires that landlords who significantly increase the rent pay relocation fees to tenants who are displaced by the increase. The third, “universal just cause,” extends just-cause protections (the requirement for landlords to have a good reason to evict tenants) to include market-rate units — extending the protections beyond rent-controlled units, which are already covered by just-cause eviction standards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City eyes potential hydrogen facility

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase a vacant tax-defaulted parcel at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and a neighboring estimated 14.13-acre parcel at Avenue H and Division Street. The latter parcel will be purchased from a private seller for land...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Refurbishing work on Rosamond business district street begins

ROSAMOND — Work has begun on Diamond Street, Rosamond’s historical business district, on a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the improvements made as part of a revitalization effort, nearly a decade ago. The project will make the improvements easier to maintain and repair past vandalism, Kern County Second...
ROSAMOND, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue

CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVTA passes 10 million electric miles

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority closed out 2022 with another milestone as the nation’s first and largest all-electric local bus fleet to pass 10 million electric miles, at the end of December. The achievement comes just two years after the transit agency crossed the 4 million...
Fontana Herald News

War veteran has endured many difficulties, but soon he will receive a free home in Fontana

Adam Holbrook, who served his country honorably as a U.S. Army specialist, has endured many difficulties since returning to Southern California from war-torn Afghanistan. Soon, however, his situation will be getting a lot better. The highly-decorated veteran will be receiving a very special gift — a brand new, mortgage-free, custom-built home in Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

A lesson about value of freedom

LANCASTER — The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit started off strong, on Tuesday, with schoolchildren and veterans visiting the traveling trailer during its six-hour stop at the Lancaster Cemetery. The 48-foot trailer features a movie theater that seats 20 people and has storyboards and monitors that play videos...

