Fall destination Leaman’s expanding with wedding, special events barn

FREELAND, MI — Popular mid-Michigan fall destination Leaman’s Green Applebarn is building a new wedding and event venue on its rural Saginaw County property. “It was a dream of ours, and we really wanted to make this happen,” Leaman’s manager Sara Reisinger said of the farm’s new Back Orchard Barn, currently under construction near Leaman’s Green Applebarn, 7475 N. River Road in Freeland.
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role

SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Women of Colors hosting free youth event with guest speakers, giveaways

SAGINAW, MI — Women of Colors is hosting a free event for middle and high school students featuring guest speakers and giveaways this weekend. The event featuring keynote speaker Trell “DONK” Webb is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Success Academy, 1000 Tuscola St. in Saginaw, according to a Women of Colors news release. Webb is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and highly sought-after minister and speaker.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
