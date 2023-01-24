Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
24 Words That Buffalo Transplants Absolutely BOTCH
If you are a Western New Yorker born and raised, you may not even realize how strong your Buffalo accent is. When you’re a Buffalo transplant, the accent is a bit more noticeable, and there’s a few words that tend to give it away. The Buffalo accent has...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k
BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
Celsius settlement: You may be entitled up to $250
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've bought the popular fitness drink Celsius, you may be entitled to some extra cash. The beverage company was recently sued for falsely advertising that their beverages and powders do not have preservatives. However, Celsius products contain citric acid, which is a preservative. The company...
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York
Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
Buffalo Italian Festival dates announced for 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be winter, but we're already thinking about summer. The Italian Heritage Festival is returning to North Buffalo again this year. Organizers have officially announced the dates for this year's celebrations. The free event will be held on Hertel Avenue July 14-16, and will once...
Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
Little Buffalo offers play space for little Western New Yorkers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Hertel Avenue, there is a boutique play place for toddlers and their parents or grandparents. Little Buffalo was opened in 2020 by a mom with a teaching background. Little Buffalo has open play times every weekday, but they only allow 10 kids at a time,...
BTF places billboards around city calling for change
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. “We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up,” General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third-prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in Buffalo. The ticket, which was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road, had four matching numbers and the Powerball (23). The winning numbers were 12-31-47-58-60. The third-place prize was tripled to $150,000...
lthsvanguard.com
4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York
For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
The One Food People Would Choose in Buffalo, New York
If people from Buffalo had to choose just one of their famous foods to have for the rest of their lives, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as "the city of good neighbors." It should also be...
McDonald's honors WNY franchise owner for response to the Tops shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dave Singelyn may not be a native Buffalonian, but he is already showing that he knows what it means to be part of the City of Good Neighbors. Singelyn, who owns thirty McDonald's stores in Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania, was just recognized by his corporation for stepping up for his new community in a time of need.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
Most Affordable Neighborhoods To Buy A House In Buffalo, New York
Even though housing prices have increased significantly over the last few years, Western New York is still a very affordable place to live, and while it's still pretty cold outside, it's not too early to start thinking about kicking off that homebuying journey. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or are...
WNY leaders rethink Thruway shutdowns during severe weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are more concerns being raised about the decision to close off the New York Thruway with major weather events and the potential impact on secondary roads with all the diverted commercial truck traffic. This stems from the major November lake effect storm, which really had...
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
TSA hiring at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The TSA is looking for new recruits ahead of the spring and summer travel seasons. The agency is expecting to see a higher number of travelers in the coming months and need additional officers to assist with security. Both full and part-time positions are open with...
Crimestoppers Offering reward for Information About Shooting In Tonawanda
Police are looking for help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the Town of Tonawanda. Western New York Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of $2500 for any information that will help police identify this person. One person has already been arrested and...
