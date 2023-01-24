ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shore News Network

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k

BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo.  The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Celsius settlement: You may be entitled up to $250

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've bought the popular fitness drink Celsius, you may be entitled to some extra cash. The beverage company was recently sued for falsely advertising that their beverages and powders do not have preservatives. However, Celsius products contain citric acid, which is a preservative. The company...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York

Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Italian Festival dates announced for 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be winter, but we're already thinking about summer. The Italian Heritage Festival is returning to North Buffalo again this year. Organizers have officially announced the dates for this year's celebrations. The free event will be held on Hertel Avenue July 14-16, and will once...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

BTF places billboards around city calling for change

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. “We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up,” General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
BUFFALO, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

BUFFALO, NY
lthsvanguard.com

4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York

For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

