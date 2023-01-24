ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Blue Seat

NY Rangers sign Ben Harpur to 2 year extension, because of course they did

The NY Rangers have signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a two year contract extension with a cap hit of $775,000, per Larry Brooks. Harpur hasn’t been bad for the Rangers, or at least not as bad as people thought he would be. But he’s also not the answer for a regular role in the lineup. The Rangers can certainly improve on him, and should look to do so at the trade deadline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Recap: Rangers pull a Toronto Maple Leafs, blow 3rd period lead

Another day, another frustrating game that should have easily been a two point night for the NY Rangers. You hate to watch leads slip away from careless play and worse decisions, especially late in the third period. Gerard Gallant’s in-game decisions may have cost the Rangers by simply not playing the hot hand, and once again sticking to his stubborn line rotation. .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Blue Seat

Quick thoughts on Vitali Kravtsov’s healthy scratch tonight

Per Vince Mercogliano, Vitali Kravtsov will be a healthy scratch tonight, again. This was expected with Will Cuylle’s recall, as Cuylle is from Toronto and will play in his hometown tonight. Scratching Kravtsov was also expected, given the glut of wingers in the bottom six. That said, scratching Kravtsov seems off this time around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

The NY Rangers fourth line needs a clearly defined role and purpose

Remember when Chris Drury hired Gerard Gallant, and they force fed anyone that would listen their plans with roles for the NY Rangers? What happened to that? The Rangers fourth line needs a role, and it hasn’t had one since at least the Jake Leschyshyn acquisition. The Rangers fourth line has mostly been comprised of spare parts lately, which not only is a recipe for disaster, it means a quick out in the playoffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)

From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From Jets’ Season-Long 5-Game Road Trip

The Winnipeg Jets just finished their longest road trip of the season, a five-game swing that saw them face three Canadian teams in a row before heading Stateside for a pair. They finished the road trip 2-3-0, losing two, then winning two, then losing one, but still sit second place in the Central Division with a 31-17-1 record.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

