The NY Rangers have signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a two year contract extension with a cap hit of $775,000, per Larry Brooks. Harpur hasn’t been bad for the Rangers, or at least not as bad as people thought he would be. But he’s also not the answer for a regular role in the lineup. The Rangers can certainly improve on him, and should look to do so at the trade deadline.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO