Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
NY Rangers sign Ben Harpur to 2 year extension, because of course they did
The NY Rangers have signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a two year contract extension with a cap hit of $775,000, per Larry Brooks. Harpur hasn’t been bad for the Rangers, or at least not as bad as people thought he would be. But he’s also not the answer for a regular role in the lineup. The Rangers can certainly improve on him, and should look to do so at the trade deadline.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS SET AN ALL-TIME NHL RECORD WITH TUESDAY'S VICTORY OVER MONTREAL
The Boston Bruins are the cream of the crop in the NHL today. After many suspected a difficult season with all their injuries to start off, the Bruins have completely dominated the NHL, suffering just 5 regulation losses in their first 47 games. With Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the...
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
NY Rangers Recap: Rangers pull a Toronto Maple Leafs, blow 3rd period lead
Another day, another frustrating game that should have easily been a two point night for the NY Rangers. You hate to watch leads slip away from careless play and worse decisions, especially late in the third period. Gerard Gallant’s in-game decisions may have cost the Rangers by simply not playing the hot hand, and once again sticking to his stubborn line rotation. .
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win Sixth-Straight Game With Win Vs. Canadiens
The Bruins continue to dominate the NHL as they win their sixth-straight game and improve to a league-best 38-5-4 record as they took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-2. The B’s will be back in action on Thursday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning and look to extend their road-win streak to eight games.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Quick thoughts on Vitali Kravtsov’s healthy scratch tonight
Per Vince Mercogliano, Vitali Kravtsov will be a healthy scratch tonight, again. This was expected with Will Cuylle’s recall, as Cuylle is from Toronto and will play in his hometown tonight. Scratching Kravtsov was also expected, given the glut of wingers in the bottom six. That said, scratching Kravtsov seems off this time around.
FOX Sports
Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.
The NY Rangers fourth line needs a clearly defined role and purpose
Remember when Chris Drury hired Gerard Gallant, and they force fed anyone that would listen their plans with roles for the NY Rangers? What happened to that? The Rangers fourth line needs a role, and it hasn’t had one since at least the Jake Leschyshyn acquisition. The Rangers fourth line has mostly been comprised of spare parts lately, which not only is a recipe for disaster, it means a quick out in the playoffs.
Golden Knights faceoff: Devils on a hot streak, Howden returns for VGK
The Golden Knights take on a hot New Jersey Devils team today in the second game of a six-game road trip.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Jets’ Season-Long 5-Game Road Trip
The Winnipeg Jets just finished their longest road trip of the season, a five-game swing that saw them face three Canadian teams in a row before heading Stateside for a pair. They finished the road trip 2-3-0, losing two, then winning two, then losing one, but still sit second place in the Central Division with a 31-17-1 record.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Blue Seat
New York City, NY
459
Followers
2K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinionhttps://blueseatblogs.com/
Comments / 0