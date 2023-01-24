Read full article on original website
Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released
(Becker County, MN)--Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes on Monday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Ramsey County...
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North...
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
Change coming to 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- A change is coming to this year's polar fest in Detroit Lakes, and it may not be one to many people are excited about. The organizing committee for 2023 Polar Fest says they won't be building an ice palace this year. Organizers say they need a...
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
Bemidji Area Schools Bus Involved in Rear-End Collision
A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a rear-end collision earlier today. According to a press release from the Bemidji School District, at approximately 7:55 a.m. this morning, January 25, a bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students to school. District staff reported to the scene of the accident, where they learned a car struck the rear of the bus. This collision caused minor damage to the school bus.
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton Police Dept. announced that an arrest was made in the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger of Breckenridge, MN, was charged with murder and reckless endangerment. WPD said Kruger was identified as a suspect in the case on Jan. 20 by...
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
WAHPETON N.D. (Valley News Live) - Exactly one week after a man was gunned down and killed in his car, official charges have been filed against the man police say pulled the trigger 15 times. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with intentional murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald,...
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
