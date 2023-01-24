Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
Father William Diakiw
Very Reverend William “Fr. Bill” Diakiw, of Renfrew, passed away January 20, 2023, in his home with family by his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 24, 1932, to Very Reverend William and Mary Bilan Diakiw. His father served as a priest in several churches before settling in McKees Rocks, Pa., where William graduated from high school in 1950. He went on to attend Duquesne University to study music. While in college, he was a member of a ten-piece dance band and sang in various churches in western Pennsylvania. When William felt God calling him to serve his Ukrainian Orthodox Church, he then attended St. Andrew’s College of the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to earn his Bachelor of Divinity Degree. A few years later, William earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Youngstown State University.
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania Receives Low Marks For Tobacco Prevention
Our state has again received very low grades by a national organization for not doing enough to end tobacco use and improve air quality. The American Lung Association recently gave Pennsylvania F grades in Tobacco Prevention Funding and Tobacco Taxes as well as a D in Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws and Access to Quitting Services.
butlerradio.com
Health Care Group Advocating For Shapiro To Address Nursing Shortage
A group of healthcare advocates are calling on new Governor Josh Shapiro to help address the shortage of workers in the field. Officials with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania are asking Shapiro to create a workforce council. The group says staffing shortages are a statewide problem, citing a 32 percent vacancy rate for nursing support staff.
butlerradio.com
New Black Bear Livestream To Give Glimpse Of PA Wildlife
Those interested in getting an up-close look at Pennsylvania’s wildlife without leaving the comforts of home have even more chances to do so courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A new livestream has been launched at a site in Pike County where a female black bear is denned with...
butlerradio.com
Two GOP Commissioners Disagree With CCAP Election Platform
A pair of Butler County Commissioners is disagreeing with a stance taken by a statewide advocacy group. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania serves as the chief lobbying effort for county commissioners statewide. As part of their 2023 legislative priorities, the group is asking for counties to get an extended timeframe to pre-canvass mail-in ballots.
butlerradio.com
New Scholarship To Benefit Butler County Youth Leadership Program
A new scholarship program is giving another opportunity for local high school seniors to earn aid for college. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce announced they have partnered with Green Cabbage, a spend analytics company based in Cranberry Township, to develop the new scholarship. It will be awarded to four...
butlerradio.com
VA Town Hall To Highlight PACT Act
The Butler VA is hosting a town hall for local veterans Wednesday. The event will focus on the new PACT Act legislation, which expands healthcare opportunities for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. VA staff will be on hand to provide updates on the PACT Act and...
butlerradio.com
Frances Jean Brackett
Frances Jean Brackett (Jean), 96, of Butler, died on January 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 7, 1927, in Pittsburgh, PA and was the daughter of the late Albert E. Worsley, Sr. and Anna E. Hawthorne Worsley. Jean graduated from Butler High School in 1945....
butlerradio.com
Chamber Readying For Another Friday Coffee Club
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. The Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club is in southern Butler County Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Cranberry branch of Huntington Bank. Participants will have the chance to...
butlerradio.com
Mercer County Preparing For Reassessment
Neighboring Mercer County is about to undergo a reassessment of property values. Their board of commissioners voted to seek proposals for reassessment services to more than 60,000 property parcels. It would be the first time in over 50 years the county has reassessed property values. Advocates of the move say...
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Warns Of Tough Upcoming Budget
The Butler Area School Board took a first preliminary look Monday at anticipated budget figures for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian White outlined some of the projected numbers for next year- including substantial increases in the cost of utilities and fuel along with a 15 to 18% increase in health care.
butlerradio.com
Kaufman Trial Continues; Defense Admits To Shooting
Testimony is expected to continue today in the case of a Butler native who was shot and killed in Nashville. Caitlyn Kaufman’s mother took the stand yesterday, giving a detailed recap of the day her daughter was killed during an alleged road rage incident in December 2020. Meanwhile the...
butlerradio.com
Butler School District Seeking Theme For Northwest
Butler Area School District is looking for input as they continue to create unique themes for each of their elementary schools. District administrators have designated Northwest Elementary with the theme of Wonders of Work beginning this fall. This theme focuses on introducing students to various careers while helping students to explore aspirations and fields of study.
butlerradio.com
Tourism Expands The Coffee Connection
Butler County Tourism is expanding their local coffee trail as more shops open in the area. The bureau announced their Coffee Connection has added five more coffee shops to the self-guided tour. That now brings the membership up to 16 locations. The newest five are: Maxine’s Coffee in Cranberry, Rooster’s...
butlerradio.com
Maridon Museum Hosting Chinese New Year Party
There’s still time to join a local museum for a special celebration next week. The Maridon Museum on North McKean Street in Butler City will celebrate Chinese New Year with a gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 3rd. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided. Those attending...
butlerradio.com
Harmony Fire Officials Detail New Station
After receiving federal funding, the Harmony Fire District is looking forward to beginning construction on their new station. Officials with the organization say the recent federal award of $1.5 million helps close the gap for building the new station. They say costs have gone up from their initial pricing due to inflation.
butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
butlerradio.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices On The Rise
Gas prices have increased both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by four cents over the past week to reach $3.79 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Shirley Ann Marie Zarnick
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend Shirley Ann Marie Zarnick, age 85, of Butler was received in heaven on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was greeted by husband Paul “Dave” Zarnick, parents Katherine and Vincent Lorenz, her son Dr. Philip D. Zarnick, and daughter Rene’ N. Zarnick, who all preceded her in death.
Comments / 0