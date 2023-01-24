Very Reverend William “Fr. Bill” Diakiw, of Renfrew, passed away January 20, 2023, in his home with family by his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 24, 1932, to Very Reverend William and Mary Bilan Diakiw. His father served as a priest in several churches before settling in McKees Rocks, Pa., where William graduated from high school in 1950. He went on to attend Duquesne University to study music. While in college, he was a member of a ten-piece dance band and sang in various churches in western Pennsylvania. When William felt God calling him to serve his Ukrainian Orthodox Church, he then attended St. Andrew’s College of the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to earn his Bachelor of Divinity Degree. A few years later, William earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Youngstown State University.

RENFREW, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO