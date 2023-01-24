Particularly in North America, but also in international markets, the boom in SUVs knows no end. Since the turn of the millennium, their share of the overall market has been steadily increasing, at first more slowly, then more and more rapidly. And in recent years the first victims of this development have become visible as many well-known manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen, have parted with established mid-size sedans in order to be able to fully surf the growing SUV wave. Even though the growth in market share has slowed somewhat in recent years, SUV sales figures are still likely to shape the next few decades. So it would be a bold bet for an automaker to predict an end to the SUV craze. But the head of French carmaker Citroën is doing just that, and in doing so is also kicking off a debate about where SUV design is likely to go in the coming years.

10 DAYS AGO