MotorTrend Magazine
Who Owns Polestar Cars?
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
A 335-HP VW ID Buzz GTX Is Coming Because the World Needs More Sport Vans
Aaron Cole / The DriveWith that much oomph and all-wheel drive, the ID Buzz GTX should better align with U.S. buyers' priority of going faster, everywhere.
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
This electric boat is powered by the battery of a Polestar 2 EV
69kWh car battery pack is good for 57 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots
MotorAuthority
Lucid reveals its electric motor that powers Formula E
Lucid may be best known for its Air luxury electric sedan, but the California company started life as far back as 2007 as a supplier of EV technology to major OEMs under the name Atieva. Despite moving into car production, Lucid hasn't abandoned its supply business and on Wednesday announced...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Top Speed
10 Things That Made The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre A Fantastic Muscle Car
The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre is not a muscle car that many, other than true classic car lovers, have any idea of what it brings to the table. The baseline Galaxy was a large, full-size car named and marketed to appeal to all the citizens of the country watching the race into space. Because of the size of the vehicle, it has been known by many as a land yacht, a car so large that it is hard to control, drive, back up, and even park. Thankfully, even though the 1966 model was still large by today's standards, it was produced to be more nimble than the previous generation. The one trim level of the Ford Galaxy that stands out above the rest, and makes the competition take notice, was the mighty Galaxie 500 7 Litre. Here's why this car is a true muscle car that deserves a little more respect.
electrek.co
A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]
The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially. Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Get Physical Buttons Via Third-Party Accessory
Tesla’s more affordable cars can finally benefit from a set of physical dials and buttons mounted at the base of the center touchscreen, courtesy of a third-party accessory named Ctrl-Bar. It’s something that might just nudge some potential customers to bite the bullet and go for a new Tesla,...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi production specs: powertrain, battery, Megacharger output, and more
The Tesla Semi has already been delivered to its first customers, but the actual production specs of the vehicle remain largely unknown or unconfirmed at best. Fortunately, a recent trip to PepsiCo’s Frito Lay facility in Modesto, Caifornia has provided some details that otherwise reveal the Tesla Semi production specs.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Casting Molds Reportedly Arrive At Giga Texas
As Tesla approaches Cybertruck production, which is supposed to begin this year, the community of watchers has been uncovering more details on a regular basis. Now, it seems that some of the molds that will be used to diecast the Cybertruck have arrived at the US EV maker's Texas factory and headquarters.
Top Speed
The Top Five Fastest SUVs in the World
One term still means a lot when it comes to SUVs: "Muscle." This is true even in a world where electrification is redefining speed as quickly as it is boosting some cars. Nevertheless, these "ICE age giants" are not only not extinct but very much alive. These five SUVs ventured into supercar territory and became apex predators.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Range Rover D350 First Drive: This Diesel Delivers
The best Toyota Land Cruiser I ever drove? The V-8 diesel-powered 200 Series VX Sahara I took through crocodile-infested northern Australia 10 years ago. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class I truly lust after? It's not the thundering G63 or even the mad G63 4x42. It's the G400d, the one with Mercedes-Benz's smooth 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel under the hood. And my favorite version of the 2023 Range Rover? If you've picked up on the theme here, you've already said it's the diesel-powered D350. And you're right.
MotorAuthority
2023 Volkswagen ID.3 spy shots
Volkswagen has been spotted testing an updated version of the ID.3, the compact hatch whose 2019 launch marked the arrival of VW's ID family of electric vehicles. The updated ID.3 is confirmed for a debut in the spring, and while it isn't expected to be added to VW's U.S. lineup, its updates may eventually filter across to other ID models sold here.
Top Speed
An Automotive Leader Believes EV SUVs Are Doomed
Particularly in North America, but also in international markets, the boom in SUVs knows no end. Since the turn of the millennium, their share of the overall market has been steadily increasing, at first more slowly, then more and more rapidly. And in recent years the first victims of this development have become visible as many well-known manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen, have parted with established mid-size sedans in order to be able to fully surf the growing SUV wave. Even though the growth in market share has slowed somewhat in recent years, SUV sales figures are still likely to shape the next few decades. So it would be a bold bet for an automaker to predict an end to the SUV craze. But the head of French carmaker Citroën is doing just that, and in doing so is also kicking off a debate about where SUV design is likely to go in the coming years.
The Verge
Tesla made more money in 2022 than ever before, but its future still looks rocky
Amid flagging demand, steep price cuts, and ongoing drama surrounding Elon Musk’s stewardship of Twitter, Tesla published its fourth quarter earnings report in which the company said it earned $3.7 billion in net income on $24.3 billion in revenue. That represents a 59 percent increase year over year compared to $2.8 billion in revenue in Q4 2021.
insideevs.com
Nissan To Show Max-Out EV Sports Car Concept In The Metal On February 1
Nissan may have built the Max-Out concept that it showed last year, the dramatic electric roadster study that has so far only inhabited the digital realm. The company says it will show the concept in physical form on February 1 at 8 PM EST (February 2 1AM GMT) and we’re really excited to see it.
