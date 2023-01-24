The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.

Hawk Music Center soon will be closing permanently after five decades in operation at Westgate Mall in Bethlehem. Hawk Music in 1973 was one the original tenants when Westgate Mall was built at 2425 Schoenersville Road, near Routes 22 and 378. Co-owners and siblings Phil Hawk and Pat Hawk Paulus in 2001 took over the business from their late father, Bill Hawk, who died in 2008.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO