The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.

Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Farmhouse Selling For $3.95M In Bethlehem
A sprawling, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion is for sale in Lehigh County — and for just $3.95 million, it can be yours. The 10,040-square-foot estate was built in 2018, according to its Zillow listing, and boasts eight full baths, two half baths, and attached garages with space for up to six vehicles.
WFMZ-TV Online
Excited patrons return to revamped Northampton bowling alley
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The unmistakable clash of cracking pins is finally filling a Northampton County bowling alley once again. Business is back and rolling at Hampton Lanes in the borough of Northampton after nearly two years. A snowstorm collapsed the roof in February of 2021. Nearly two years after...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown city councilman to open women's fashion boutique next to menswear store in Center City
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A prominent business owner and Allentown's newest city councilman is planning to expand retail operations in downtown Allentown. Santo Napoli, owner of men's clothing, footwear and accessories store assembly88 at 544 Hamilton St., is planning to open a women's fashion boutique adjacent to assembly88 later this year at 542 Hamilton St.
Bucks County Officials Looking to Utilize Well-Known Doylestown Property for New Uses
Officials in Bucks County are currently looking at their options for what to do with an unused property in a popular township. Ed Doyle wrote about the property for TAP Into Doylestown. The Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors recently met with Bucks County officials over what to do with an...
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
Six Westgate Mall businesses say they are being forced to vacate ahead of redevelopment
UPDATE: Hawk Music closing for good ahead of Westgate Mall redevelopment. At least six businesses received notice by Westgate Mall’s management to vacate in coming months as part of a major ongoing redevelopment project at the Bethlehem shopping center, according to the businesses. The business owners told lehighvalleylive.com they...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
Confronted with ‘general vibe,’ Easton delays extending parking meter hours
The Easton City Council on Wednesday delayed for a second time approval of expanded parking meter hours. Councilman Peter Melan at Wednesday night’s meeting read into the record a letter from Valarie Simmons, a South Side salon owner and vice president of the Easton Business Association. She argued for the delay until at least the opening of the new North Fourth Street Parking garage, given the challenges businesses have faced including the coronavirus pandemic.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
Confectionary News
Just Born celebrates a century of candy perfection
With less than one percent of all family-owned companies in the United States reaching 100 years in business, Just Born will also be celebrating the milestone by honouring and thanking its associates, stakeholders as well as the local community at it HQ in Bethlehem, PA. Just Born Quality Confections is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem bar on Elizabeth Avenue, known long ago as Mickey Kelly's, sold for $1.2M
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An East Elizabeth Avenue site that has been home to many Bethlehem bars and seen performances by big-name bands has crossed the million-dollar mark. The property at 21-25 E. Elizabeth, formerly 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, was sold for $1.17 million on Jan. 9, according to Northampton County records.
Hawk Music closing for good ahead of Westgate Mall redevelopment
Hawk Music Center soon will be closing permanently after five decades in operation at Westgate Mall in Bethlehem. Hawk Music in 1973 was one the original tenants when Westgate Mall was built at 2425 Schoenersville Road, near Routes 22 and 378. Co-owners and siblings Phil Hawk and Pat Hawk Paulus in 2001 took over the business from their late father, Bill Hawk, who died in 2008.
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County
69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 people stole bank account information from machine at Wawa in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for two people they say stole bank account information from a machine at a Wawa. Police believe they stole the information from the store at 225 Cattell Street in the past two months. Police say the people may have used some sort...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. rejects Pektor plan for industrial-use facility
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night rejected a conditional-use application for an industrial-use facility. The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building was offered for the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors
Over the years the model railroading hobby has gotten so expensive, it's pricing people out. According to Bill Hogan, prices have gone up at least 30% in recent years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0