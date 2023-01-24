ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Melbourne landfill to soon reach capacity

MELBOURNE — The landfill at Brevard County’s Solid Waste Department Sarno Facility, located at 3379 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne, is expected to be at capacity within the next two months, according to Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County Government in an e-mail to Hometown News. Mr. Walker...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'World's Largest Bounce House' coming to Orlando in February

ORLANDO, Fla. - This inflatable event will surely bring out the inner child in you!. The Big Bounce America tour, which holds the Guinness world record for the largest bounce house, is making a stop in Orlando, bringing Central Florida residents two fun-packed weekends this February. The event will take...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park

Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney’s Lake Nona campus plans revealed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A first look at the site plans for The Walt Disney Co.’s future 60-acre Lake Nona campus made available to Orlando Business Journal reveals an outline for how one of the region’s most anticipated real estate projects will take shape.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Indian River Lagoon project aims to remove pollution from water

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — A multimillion dollar project is set to reduce the flow of harmful nutrients into the Indian River Lagoon. The goal is part of a St. John's Water Management District effort called the Crane Creek M-1 Flow Restoration project. The project costs nearly $22 million. The...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
COCOA BEACH, FL

