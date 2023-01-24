Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
Related
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday. SpaceX was also able to land the first stage of the rocket on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Original report:. SpaceX is...
Astronauts, cosmonaut heading to ISS from Kennedy Space Center next month
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Next month, SpaceX will fly two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut to the International Space Station for a six-month science mission. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Crew-6 team will be arriving at one of the...
Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
Starliner on track for first crewed flight in April of 2023
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — In just a few months, NASA will launch two astronauts aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station as part of its Commercial Crew Program. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams will...
WESH
'A big day for Florida': United Launch Alliance rolls out new Vulcan rocket in Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance unloaded their new Vulcan rocket Sunday at Cape Canaveral. The Vulcan is designed to take larger satellites and payloads to outer orbits around the Earth. WESH 2 learned how this new competitor on the Space Coast may be a win for all...
wmfe.org
Port Canaveral cruised through the last twelve months, showing growth the whole way through
Cape Canaveral broke several records last year, according to a new report released by the Port Authority. Captain John Murray says in December, the port welcomed a half million people, the most ever for that month. On Christmas weekend, more than 100,000 people used the port. Murray says the port...
WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
Near-record heat, storms & a cold front are all expected in the coming hours; see timing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update: Wednesday was warm and windy, and we tied for a record high, but that ends today because storms and a cold front are approaching from the northwest, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. Expect to rain to move in tonight. Showers first arrive in...
wfit.org
ULA's new rocket Vulcan Centaur sails into Port Canaveral
The replacement for ULA's workhorse rocket, the Atlas V, has arrived at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Vulcan was transported to ULA facilities for inspections and processing ahead of its first test flight. WFIT's Rick Glasby was there for its arrival.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Melbourne landfill to soon reach capacity
MELBOURNE — The landfill at Brevard County’s Solid Waste Department Sarno Facility, located at 3379 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne, is expected to be at capacity within the next two months, according to Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County Government in an e-mail to Hometown News. Mr. Walker...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport exploring new ways to move passengers through Terminal C
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Significant renovations may come to Orlando International Airport's Terminal C after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested, but the airport says the corridors may not be wide enough to accommodate such improvements. Until then, airport officials say they...
fox35orlando.com
'World's Largest Bounce House' coming to Orlando in February
ORLANDO, Fla. - This inflatable event will surely bring out the inner child in you!. The Big Bounce America tour, which holds the Guinness world record for the largest bounce house, is making a stop in Orlando, bringing Central Florida residents two fun-packed weekends this February. The event will take...
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park
Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
Disney’s Lake Nona campus plans revealed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A first look at the site plans for The Walt Disney Co.’s future 60-acre Lake Nona campus made available to Orlando Business Journal reveals an outline for how one of the region’s most anticipated real estate projects will take shape.
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
mynews13.com
Beach park project aims to rebuild damaged ramp in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla -- Many beach accesses in Brevard County are still damaged from Hurricane Nicole’s assault in November. In Indian Harbour Beach, part of Millennium Beach Park’s ramp to the beach is still closed off to foot traffic. Nicole’s intense winds and waves damaged the ramp.
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
mynews13.com
Indian River Lagoon project aims to remove pollution from water
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — A multimillion dollar project is set to reduce the flow of harmful nutrients into the Indian River Lagoon. The goal is part of a St. John's Water Management District effort called the Crane Creek M-1 Flow Restoration project. The project costs nearly $22 million. The...
fox35orlando.com
Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
Comments / 0