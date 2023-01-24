If other children make fun or bully because of her name ( for any reason) their Parents are to blame , They need to be taught it is NEVER OKAY to hurt someone’s feelings for any reason.
if these parents today would seriously think before they decide to name their child, then perhaps they wouldn't have to defend their child from being teased, taunted, and bullied. After all, that child is going to have to go through Life with that name, until they are old enough to have it legally changed.
My niece named her son after a type of scooter that her husband had built, and he is very proud of it he calls it a Land-ski . My Great nephew name is .. Bucklandskee. He is the Smartest, well behaved, polite just a wonderful little man . And is absolutely gorgeous. He is about to turn 10 and my niece said that he had not had any one bullying him .
