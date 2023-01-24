ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantico, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5dc.com

10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range

ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Search for suspects who robbed a UPS truck in Rockville continues

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Surveillance photos of the suspects accused of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month have been released. Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department shared the images Thursday and asked for the public's assistance in identifying the men. Police said the delivery truck theft...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Commercial Burglary on Georgia Ave; Surveillance Photos of Suspects Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Tobacco Cloud store in the 11300 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

