Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents oppose plans for rehab center coming to King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Rep. Spanberger aide says they're here to serve King George, just callWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bay Net
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
fox5dc.com
10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range
ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
Inside Nova
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Investigators release video in burglary at Ashburn shooting range
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a burglary at a shooting range in Ashburn. On Monday, between 3:45 and 4:50 am, two men broke a glass window and entered the Silver Eagle Group in the 21000 block of Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn, and stole 10 handguns.
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in connection with series of DC carjackings including Christmas morning attack: cops
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy they say was involved in a series of carjackings and other crimes that happened over the holiday season in the District, including a Christmas morning attack during which a driver was pepper sprayed. Officials say the Christmas morning carjacking happened around 12...
alxnow.com
No arrest after woman robbed at gunpoint in Old Town Saturday night
No one was injured and no arrests have yet been made after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Old Town on Saturday night, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. outside in the 1500 block of Princess Street. The 28-year-old female victim was...
fox5dc.com
Drunk man mistakenly steals Tesla he confused for his own: police
TYSONS, Va. - A drunk man mistakenly stole a Tesla vehicle in Fairfax County after confusing it for his own car, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday, January 19 at the Tysons Corner Center located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. Police said...
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
fox5dc.com
Police seek suspect in deadly December double shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. in December. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on December 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Responding officers to the scene found a man...
WJLA
VIDEO: Burglars steal 10 handguns from Ashburn shooting range: Sheriff's office
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In the early morning hours on Monday, two people broke a glass window at a shooting range in Loudoun County and stole 10 handguns, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The LCSO said the burglary happened between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50...
fox5dc.com
Search for suspects who robbed a UPS truck in Rockville continues
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Surveillance photos of the suspects accused of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month have been released. Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department shared the images Thursday and asked for the public's assistance in identifying the men. Police said the delivery truck theft...
fox5dc.com
Car involved in crash that killed 2 teens in Fairfax County reached speeds of over 100 mph: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Investigators say the vehicle involved in a deadly Fairfax County crash that took the lives of two teen girls and left another hospitalized reached speeds of over 100 mph before it left the roadway. The crash happened January 10 just before 9:30 p.m. along the 7500...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Commercial Burglary on Georgia Ave; Surveillance Photos of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Tobacco Cloud store in the 11300 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Police Called To Investigate Reports Of Bomb Being Brought To VA High School (DEVELOPING)
There is going to be a heavy police presence at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.The Prince William County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 after officers responded to the high school for reports…
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
Assault suspect with stolen gun is Tasered in Anne Arundel County
A Bowie man with a gun stolen from North Carolina was arrested after being unsuccessfully Tasered following an assault in the Arundel Mills area.
'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
Bay Net
Suspect Charged With Assault, Firearms Offenses Following Officer-Involved Shooting
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a Lanham man in connection with a non-contact officer-involved shooting on Monday. The suspect is 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen. He’s charged with assaulting two PGPD officers as well as multiple firearms offenses. On January 23,...
Comments / 0