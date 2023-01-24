Read full article on original website
Diandra Mason
2d ago
definitely sick of this crap we don't pay enough around here already Danville city want to raise rent no upgrades on houses but want more money want to raise light bills but don't have enough resources to help any one when there in need I can't wait to get from around here raising prices like it's something exciting going on around here
Reply(1)
2
Roland B. Joints
2d ago
The utility rates commission in Danville is nothing more than a curupt puppet of the Danville city council and their GREED! We already pay the highest utility rates in the state.
Reply
2
Related
WDBJ7.com
Danville Utilities to raise customer rates in response to inflation
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is planning to increase its water and electric rates for its customers. The Utilities Commission voted to recommend the proposal to City Council at this week’s meeting. Water rates would increase by around 1%. The electric rate increase varies upon how much electricity...
WSET
Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
chathamstartribune.com
Casino dealer training starts in February
Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
WBTM
Big Sort-Pittsylvania County to help Community Leaders Manage Growth Coming to the Area
The Big Sort-Pittsylvania County is coming to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex on February 9. The event is designed for county residents and community leaders and is presented by Partnership for Regional Prosperity. This table-top exercise is designed to help residents visualize the future of the region and identify the...
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
New Freedom Plasma Center Expands to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Roanoke community will be essential in meeting blood-plasma demand as the city welcomes a new Freedom Plasma donation center opening its doors on January 24, 2023. The new center is the company’s first location in Virginia, and it encourages the Roanoke community to learn more about donating their plasma to help save lives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005011/en/ Donors can have the chance to donate their life-saving plasma at Freedom Plasma and earn money while they save lives. (Photo: Business Wire)
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
Blue Ridge Muse
It is not always cheaper to live and shop in Floyd County
Do you buy groceries at Food Lion? If so, double-check the receipt. They could be cheating you. In response to reader concerns, I have been keeping tabs on whether Floyd’s Food Lion finds ways to charge more than a sale price listed with a product. In mouse cases where we have found a difference, a clerk or manager has refunded any overpayment.
WBTM
Danville Police Report 103 Speeding Tickets Already this Month
The Danville Police Department is asking drivers to slow down. The department reported today that they have already issued 103 speeding tickets since January 1. 15 of those tickets have been for drivers that were going at least 20 MPH over the speed limit. One of those was for a motorist going 71 in a 35 MPH zone.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Schools seeking public input on next superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County School Board is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent. First, it is seeking public input on qualifications. The board created this survey that will end Monday, February 6. There are hard copies available at each county school and at the school board office.
No, Duke Energy isn't planning rolling blackouts this week, but....
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all remember Duke Energy's rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve. Some folks had a couple of hours without power, and some folks, like myself, were without power for seven hours. None of us wants to go through it again. A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us...
Fire reported at Patrick Henry Correctional facility
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A was reported fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County on January 23, according to BTW21. Around 10:31 on Monday firefighters were dispatched to the Patrick Henry Correctional Unit on A. L. Phillpott Highway for a fire. While crews battled the fire, Virginia State Police and Henry County […]
Multiple crews battling massive fire at former Spray Cotton Mills in Eden
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A massive fire at Spray Cotton Mills is causing multiple road closures in the area, according to police. The following roads are closed until further notice:. Meadow Road at Stadium Drive. Church Street at Morgon Road. Boone Road at Early Avenue. Drivers are to avoid...
WBTM
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Announces New Strategic Plan
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan designed to focus on the organization’s mission to support and engage business and industry through high quality resources and relationships. The plan is a complete set of goals, strategies, tactics, metrics, and timelines. The four-month development...
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
WSET
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
chathamstartribune.com
Firefighters respond to blaze in Chatham
Firefighters from four departments responded to a house fire this evening in Chatham. Crews received a call at 5:44 p.m. concerning a fire that began in the basement of a single story residence on Whitehead Court, according to. Chatham Volunteer Fire Department Chief Donald Motley. The fire started in the...
Comments / 6