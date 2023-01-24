ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brownstoner.com

Saratoga Park Playground Reopens After Almost a Year and a $2 Million Upgrade

Good news for Bed Stuy families looking for a place to play: Saratoga Park playground has reopened after being closed for almost a year for renovations. The large fence that had surrounded the playground while it was getting upgraded came down this week, and already warmly wrapped children and their supervisors are making the most of the new equipment.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors

They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Superior Merchandise Company in Troy set to close

Superior Merchandise Company (SM CO) will be closing its physical doors in April says owners Felicity and Mike in an Instagram post on January 25. The pair explain although they're closing physically, they will be present on Instagram and online as their business ventures change.
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany

A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Painting Found in Upstate New York Barn Could Sell for $3 Million

A painting found in an Upstate New York barn turned out to be a rare work of art and could sell for $3 million at auction next week. According to a News.am report, the painting had been sitting in a Kinderhook, New York barn, covered in bird droppings. Art collector Albert Roberts recognized how valuable the painting was and purchased it for $600. He's now planning to sell it at a Sotherby's auction and the painting is estimated to sell for approximately $3 million.
KINDERHOOK, NY
saratogaliving.com

Uncommon Grounds Coffee Roaster Josh Clark Is Saratoga’s MVP

If there’s one person who could claim responsibility for the collective productivity of Saratoga Springs as a whole, it’s Josh Clark. If you don’t know him by name, you’d probably recognize him: He’s the affable musician who spends some 30 hours a week manning the massive Probat coffee roaster smack dab in the middle of Saratoga’s town square: Uncommon Grounds. In other words, he’s the guy keeping Saratogians caffeinated.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
WSBS

Berkshires Movie Theater Announces When It Will Close Its Doors

Recent times haven't exactly been easy for any local business. It's always a sad thing to see for anyone throughout the community. Today (January 25th), another local business in the Berkshires has announced that they will be closing their doors. An entertainment industry that has been hit hard, especially in...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Lineup released for Lake George Stews & Brews

The village of Lake George is hosting an annual celebration of hot food to nod to the cold season. The Lake George Stews & Brews festival is coming on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. One $10 ticket gets visitors a local beer and a cup of homemade stew from any of a list of restaurants that are cooking up something tasty in the village.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
