St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO