ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton

St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius

Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy