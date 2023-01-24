Read full article on original website
Waukee basketball's Omaha Biliew, an Iowa State signee, named McDonald's All-American
Waukee's five-star power forward Omaha Biliew was selected to the McDonald's All-American Game, it was announced Tuesday. Biliew is one of 24 high school players chosen out of over 700 nominations. Waukee Northwest's Pryce Sandfort and Sioux City East's Preston Dobbs were also listed among the final nominations from Iowa.
St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton
St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
Iowa's best high school boys basketball players: Meet the state's top seniors
By Barry Poe | Photo by Tyler Coe Over the next few weeks, SBLive will compile lists of the top basketball players in the state of Iowa from each class. Please note, this is not intended to be a comprehensive list and if you know of a player you believe should be included, please let us ...
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius
Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Valparaiso 9-12; Northern Iowa 11-9 The Valparaiso Beacons and the Northern Iowa Panthers are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at McLeod Center. The Beacons will be seeking to avenge the 69-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.
