ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma Senate bill could end student-teacher privacy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma State Senate bill seeks to transfer decision-making power from teachers to parents. At 14 pages and over 3,600 words long, State Sen. Cody Rogers (R-Tulsa) wants Senate Bill 131 to completely overhaul the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights. It’s a wide-reaching bill touching on many issues, most notably sex education, but covers several areas of parental consent.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Many Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce an ATF Gun Rule

Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF.The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Nowata County Sheriff John McClain says,"The rule does not affect the endeavors of the Nowata...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma PAC to battle anti-trans legislation

A Waurika attorney is launching a new political action committee designed to fight an influx of anti-transgender legislation at the state Capitol. Brittany Novotny says she hopes that her Securing Liberty PAC can successfully advocate on behalf of transgender Oklahomans. Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to block children and some...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's Attorney General orders independent counsel to review Glossip case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond has ordered an independent counsel to review Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence, his office announced Thursday. Former prosecutor Rex Duncan will review all aspects of the investigation, trial, sentencing and appeals process, Drummond said. Glossip was sentenced to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Jake Wells

Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Shelby McDaniel

Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency

It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy