Oklahoma awaits clarification of issues before proceeding on federal well-plugging program
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is awaiting clarification from the U.S. Department of the Interior before proceeding with a Biden administration program to seal hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells throughout the state using federal funds. Oklahoma received an initial payment of $25 million last August...
Some Oklahoma law enforcement say they won’t enforce new DOJ gun rule
Some sheriff's offices across Oklahoma are standing against the enforcement of a new gun rule from the U.S. Department of Justice that expands the definition of short-barreled rifles to include pistols with stabilizing braces. These sheriffs assert that the new rule contradicts the Oklahoma Second Amendment Sanctuary Act.
Oklahoma Senate bill could end student-teacher privacy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma State Senate bill seeks to transfer decision-making power from teachers to parents. At 14 pages and over 3,600 words long, State Sen. Cody Rogers (R-Tulsa) wants Senate Bill 131 to completely overhaul the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights. It’s a wide-reaching bill touching on many issues, most notably sex education, but covers several areas of parental consent.
Oklahoma lawmaker calling to reject federal money for schools
One Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for the state to eliminate all federal education money in Oklahoma.
Many Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce an ATF Gun Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF.The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Nowata County Sheriff John McClain says,"The rule does not affect the endeavors of the Nowata...
Oklahoma PAC to battle anti-trans legislation
A Waurika attorney is launching a new political action committee designed to fight an influx of anti-transgender legislation at the state Capitol. Brittany Novotny says she hopes that her Securing Liberty PAC can successfully advocate on behalf of transgender Oklahomans. Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to block children and some...
Oklahoma Will Vote On Marijuana Legalization In March. Ohio Could Be Next
Voters in Oklahoma will decide on State Question 820, an initiative to legalize marijuana, on March 7, 2023. Voters in Ohio could decide on an initiative to legalize marijuana in Nov. 2023. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, which is leading the campaign in support of State Question 820, wanted the...
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
New bill at state Capitol aims to change how education is funded in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill at the state Capitol aims to change how education is funded in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would replace federal dollars with state funds. KOCO 5 spoke with officials on both sides of the issue to see how they think it would impact schools across the state.
Oklahoma's Attorney General orders independent counsel to review Glossip case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond has ordered an independent counsel to review Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence, his office announced Thursday. Former prosecutor Rex Duncan will review all aspects of the investigation, trial, sentencing and appeals process, Drummond said. Glossip was sentenced to...
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
New rule from DOJ has law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma speaking out
A new rule from the Department of Justice is causing quite the stir here in the sooner state.
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
Oklahoma lawmaker warns of scammers impersonating sheriff's deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker, who was a target of scammers this week, issued a warning to Oklahomans on Thursday. A scammer called Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, pretending to be a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office. The scammer said Treat missed a court date and had a warrant out for his arrest.
Gov. Stitt, Supt. Walters visit local schools for Oklahoma School Choice Week
Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters celebrated School Choice Week with local schools on Wednesday.
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
OK senator files bill to eliminate squatter’s rights
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would target 'squatters.'
Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency
It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
