ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Unconscionable. Inhumane. We’re running out of words for how badly KY treats troubled kids. | Opinion

By Herald-Leader Editorial Board
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvopW_0kPGfIGv00

Sadly, we are no longer shocked, just appalled at the litany of horrors that Herald-Leader reporter John Cheves has been exposing for almost two years about Kentucky’s juvenile justice system. Abuse, neglect and violence permeate these juvenile jails, compounding the traumas of our most troubled youth.

Cheves’ latest installment shows that officials knew of the terrible conditions at the Adair Regional Juvenile Detention Center in the months leading up to a riot and the sexual assault of a teenage girl there last November.

“Employees warned that youths were being mistreated in various ways, often isolated in cells not as punishment but because that made it easier for the thinly stretched staff to keep control,” Cheves wrote.

The latest story, mostly obtained from outraged former employees, features a mentally ill child at the Adair who wallowed in her own filth in solitary confinement because an overworked and understaffed work force did not know or did not wish to know how to help her.

But others were abused, too. “The treatment of the youths is absolutely terrible,” a nurse wrote in her resignation letter. “They are confined to their room 24 hours a day. They do not even get a shower or recreation daily. They are even served meals in their cells — mind you, the same cells that they defecate and urinate in. It’s absolutely a disgrace.”

Also a disgrace is the late response from the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear. In appearances before legislators, Beshear’s top juvenile justice officials have appeared to downplay the concerns, and been reluctant to discuss the problem in detail with reporters. That’s a lousy strategy, and it has backfired spectacularly in this case.

Late last year, Beshear announced a plan to segregate the youths in the juvenile justice system by gender and severity of alleged offenses, and last week released a plan to increase pay in hopes of recruiting more employees to a sector where sometimes 40 percent of the jobs go unfilled. But that move comes too late in the game, clearly provoked by these stories and the political shots that Republicans have been happy to shoot across the bow.

Beshear’s plan includes better defense mechanisms for staff, including pepper spray. But as one juvenile advocate, attorney Rebecca DiLoreto pointed out, the children really need more counseling and better conditions that could ease their way back to normal life.

As much as Beshear and his administration deserve a drubbing over this mess, GOP legislators should pause to ask themselves if they are as excited to help children as they are to score off Beshear in their attempts to make him a one-term governor. Fixes to the juvenile justice system will need the kind of funding that Kentucky will no longer have if the Republican plan to eliminate the income tax goes forward. These deep, systemic problems need serious bipartisan and well-funded solutions, not cheap shots and talking points.

The problems also highlight the immense need for local journalism. Without diligent, persistent reporting, the suffering of these children would have ended where it started — in secret. Secrecy and accountability are the opposite of good government; in the end, they are are also futile. Our children, even the ones with behavioral issues and mental illness, deserve better all the way around.

Comments / 83

Wiley Early
2d ago

I’ve been a troubled kid. I was sent to a foster home when I was 11. I hated it but it was the best thing for me. I was a thief,into drugs and was headed for far worse. God rescued me. I got discipline. It didn’t stop me from drugs entirely but not long after I went to rehab for 6 mos. This was a life preserver for me. I’m 60 now. I’m thankful for the kindness and mercy I got along the way. God is good and kind.

Reply
11
Donald McCarty
2d ago

the true biggest problem with today's younger generations is the taking away from Jesus they don't have any idea of what is the actual truth about creation by our creator Father God almighty and our forgiveness of sin by the blood sacrifice of Jesus our savior it's an undeniable fact that aft the removal of the Bible from the schools the crime by kids has grown beyond belief or control there is things going on in schools that were never ever heard of or thought of now look at the schools I am but 58 yrs old and yet the change of the country and world is so horrific I find it very hard to believe it's the same world I was born in but I know God's true word and His warnings of what it is now and what is coming soon and if you don't know or believe it you will have the most horrific future you can't ever imagine so I hope you and the world will wake up to God's truth and realize it's not too late yet but time is quickly running out God bless amen

Reply(6)
29
lucy moon
2d ago

we must give the youth the same hope we were taught. Do unto others as you would they do to you .in our school when i went .prayer & a bible verse every morning & the pledge of allegance to the flag .what on earth do adults think for not teaching basic hope & respect .no no crime in schools when i went . CAUSE & EFFECT!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(3)
11
Related
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
467
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy