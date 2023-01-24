Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Much colder and windy for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much colder today with scattered clouds and sunshine. Blustery. High 30. Noticeably warmer Friday and blustery. Mostly sunny. High 49. Becoming cloudy Saturday with a chance of light rain showers late in the day possibly mixing with light snow showers overnight. Arctic blast arrives Sunday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits through the day under a cloudy sky and strong north winds. High 22. Well-below normal temperatures will hold through much of next week with lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the 20s. Another chance of snow on Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Windy and warmer weather arrives Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Partly cloudy conditions hand around Thursday night with temperatures near freezing by sunrise Friday. Highs will reach the upper 40s Friday afternoon. Southwest-to-west winds will be near 20 mph. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy, with highs in the mid-40s. Colder air will start pushing into KC's northern communities Saturday.
KMBC.com
A cold and windy Thursday ahead for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold and windy Thursday is ahead for KC. There are lingering clouds with lows in the upper 10s and single-digit wind chills by Thursday morning. Things are partly sunny and blustery with highs near 30 Thursday. Windy weather continues for Friday, with highs in...
KMBC.com
Rain will change to snow overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of a system that will bring rain and snow to the Kansas City area. That advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. and will run through noon Wednesday. KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender...
KMBC.com
How much snow did you get? Map shows totals for Wednesday's heavy, wet snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area woke up Wednesday morning to a thick, wet blanket of snow. A number of school districts announced closures or digital-learning days, and wrecks were reported on area roadways. Traffic Map | Radar | Closings | App and Weather Alerts. First Alert...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Incoming snow and lots of cold (TUE-1/24)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another snow maker is coming into the KC region overnight. It won’t be a big storm for us in the metro, with likely even less snow across areas toward the north. We remain more or less on the northern edge of the storm itself,...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KMBC.com
Kansas City waking up to wet blanket of snow Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the system that will bring rain and widespread snow to the Kansas City area overnight. That advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. and will run through around noon Wednesday. Radar | Closings. KMBC...
Kansas City-area cities address snow removal plans ahead of storm
Kansas City area cities are already focused on snow removal plans, 12 hours before the snow is expected to begin falling on the metro.
KCTV 5
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
BLOG: Snowfall arrives to Kansas City area
Around 1-3 inches of snow have accumulated around the Kansas City area Wednesday morning.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KMBC.com
It's the calm before the AFC Championship storm at Kansas City hotels
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express, it's the calm before the AFC Championship storm. “ It's cool. Then really exciting as well,” Pamela Hayward said. The excitement for the Kansas City Chiefs' big game started early last Sunday afternoon for Hayward, a...
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
kshb.com
Get youthful skin in just two minutes!
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Ice is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." A Skin Miracle In Just Two Minutes! Get your glow on every morning with the only exfoliating treatment without any grains, acids or abrasives. See the dead surface skin ball up right in front of your eyes with every use! This gentle but powerful multi-tasking miracle uses the natural power of hyaluronic acid for plumping, collagen building, glacial proteins for firming and plant extracts that instantly leave skin glowing, smooth, youthful and radiant.
Possible human remains found at Blue River Waste Water Plant
KCPD detectives and CSI are investigating after officers found potential human remains at the Blue River Waster Water Plant Wednesday morning
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday
A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
Comments / 0