ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Much colder and windy for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much colder today with scattered clouds and sunshine. Blustery. High 30. Noticeably warmer Friday and blustery. Mostly sunny. High 49. Becoming cloudy Saturday with a chance of light rain showers late in the day possibly mixing with light snow showers overnight. Arctic blast arrives Sunday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits through the day under a cloudy sky and strong north winds. High 22. Well-below normal temperatures will hold through much of next week with lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the 20s. Another chance of snow on Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Windy and warmer weather arrives Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Partly cloudy conditions hand around Thursday night with temperatures near freezing by sunrise Friday. Highs will reach the upper 40s Friday afternoon. Southwest-to-west winds will be near 20 mph. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy, with highs in the mid-40s. Colder air will start pushing into KC's northern communities Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A cold and windy Thursday ahead for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold and windy Thursday is ahead for KC. There are lingering clouds with lows in the upper 10s and single-digit wind chills by Thursday morning. Things are partly sunny and blustery with highs near 30 Thursday. Windy weather continues for Friday, with highs in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain will change to snow overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of a system that will bring rain and snow to the Kansas City area. That advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. and will run through noon Wednesday. KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Incoming snow and lots of cold (TUE-1/24)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another snow maker is coming into the KC region overnight. It won’t be a big storm for us in the metro, with likely even less snow across areas toward the north. We remain more or less on the northern edge of the storm itself,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City waking up to wet blanket of snow Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the system that will bring rain and widespread snow to the Kansas City area overnight. That advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. and will run through around noon Wednesday. Radar | Closings. KMBC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

Get youthful skin in just two minutes!

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Ice is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." A Skin Miracle In Just Two Minutes! Get your glow on every morning with the only exfoliating treatment without any grains, acids or abrasives. See the dead surface skin ball up right in front of your eyes with every use! This gentle but powerful multi-tasking miracle uses the natural power of hyaluronic acid for plumping, collagen building, glacial proteins for firming and plant extracts that instantly leave skin glowing, smooth, youthful and radiant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday

A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy