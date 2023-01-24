KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much colder today with scattered clouds and sunshine. Blustery. High 30. Noticeably warmer Friday and blustery. Mostly sunny. High 49. Becoming cloudy Saturday with a chance of light rain showers late in the day possibly mixing with light snow showers overnight. Arctic blast arrives Sunday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits through the day under a cloudy sky and strong north winds. High 22. Well-below normal temperatures will hold through much of next week with lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the 20s. Another chance of snow on Tuesday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO