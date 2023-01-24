ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
With January approaching its end, that leaves about one month until the end of the NCAA women’s basketball regular season. While there’s seemingly not much basketball left, the remaining games are all big and could be difference-makers when it comes to postseason seeding. That includes Thursday’s action-packed slate highlighted by two Big Ten matchups between Michigan and Maryland and Indiana and Ohio State.
Michigan Wolverines basketball (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten) will host top-ranked Purdue (19-1, 8-1) Thursday evening at Crisler Center. Michigan is fresh off a 60-56 win over Minnesota but has health concerns. Purdue, meanwhile, survived a scare at Maryland, winning 58-55, but has just one blemish all season long, a loss at Rutgers. Here's everything you need to know before tip-off, including a breakdown of key players, analysis on the matchup and our final score prediction.
