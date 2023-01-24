Read full article on original website
Two high school seniors in northern Virginia among the top 40 finalists in the nation's most prestigious science competition
WASHINGTON — Two teens in northern Virginia have been named among the top finalists for the Nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. On Wednesday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Society for Science announced the Top 40 finalists in this year's Regeneron Science Talent Search.
'Equity' at work: How a Fairfax County school's admissions policies discriminate against students
In light of the recent awards scandal afflicting northern Virginia’s high schools, we have to wonder if Fairfax County’s school board and Superintendent Michelle Reid are concerned at all with fulfilling their basic responsibilities to educate our children. Plummeting test scores and so-called equitable grading have forced parents to wake up to the fact that equity fervor eclipsed merit long ago. Even in once revered schools such as the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), achievement has given way to leftist ideology.
People of Color Comprise Nearly 60% of County’s Population
Nearly 60% of Montgomery County residents are people of color, according to the county Planning Department. The jurisdiction has seen a “dramatic change in racial composition of the county since the 1960s, when we were less than 4% people of color,” according to Caroline McCarthy, chief of research and strategic projects with the Planning Department, during a county council meeting Tuesday.
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
'No real plan' | DC activist calls for more consistency and accountability to address youth violence
WASHINGTON — After every shooting in D.C., come the shouts and pleas for finding solutions to gun violence. There are leaders of agencies and educators all working to increase activities to keep kids off the streets. Councilmembers are proposing bills to improve access to before /after-school care. But now...
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
MCPS Offering Free SAT Prep Tutoring
Many high school students will apply to colleges in the coming months. Strong standardized test scores, as well as good grades and a challenging high school curriculum are all important. Most students need to prepare to do their best on college entrance exams. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is offering tutoring sessions to help students prepare for the SAT which is administered by the College Board.
New MCPS student performance data shows improvements
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County’s superintendent introduced new student performance data on Monday, highlighting gains in student performance since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in 2020. The new data comes as MCPS leaders continue their campaign for a larger operating budget. The recommended, proposed FY24 MCPS budget, announced...
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
Together We Can Do Big Things:’ Vietnamese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year At Eden Center
This weekend marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays for Asian communities throughout the world and in the D.C. region. In Falls Church, members of the Vietnamese diaspora celebrated their version of the holiday, which is known as Tết. Hundreds of people gathered at the Eden Center, which has long been considered a central hub for the local Vietnamese community.
Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’
WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
Aging Well: Smart ways to boost your brain health
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Just as you can improve your general physical health with good habits, so too can you improve the health of your brain — boosting your memory and mental agility, as well as reducing your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan
BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
Former President Of Education Association In VA Accused Of Embezzling $410K
The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been arrested for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the agency.Woodbridge resident Ingrid Gant, 54, is facing multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the AEA, where she was the …
Takoma Park Officials to Hold Ward 3 Community Meeting
A community meeting will be held Thursday evening by Takoma Park Police and Ward 3 City Councilmember Randy Gibson to discuss public safety issues in Ward 3, city officials announced. In addition to providing an update on recent incidents occurring in Ward 3, staff from the Police Department will also...
