Read full article on original website
Related
OK Senators file education freedom bills for families
Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, have filed universal school choice legislation to benefit children in all corners of the state. Daniels’ Education Freedom Act, Senate Bill 822, provides parents the option of tapping into a portion of their child’s education dollars to pay for a variety of education services, including tuition.
NebraskaTV
Parents, lawmakers pushing for educational freedom during National School Choice Week
WASHINGTON (CITC) — As National School Choice Week is being celebrated across the United States, several states are demonstrating their continued commitment to letting parents choose what to do with their educational tax dollars. National School Choice Week, recognized every January since 2011, aims to promote all forms of...
coloradopolitics.com
Committee unanimously advances bill to create a free adult high school in Colorado
Coloradans age 21 and up could soon earn a high school diploma in person for free, if a bill unanimously advanced by the Senate Education Committee is passed into law. Senate Bill 3 seeks to create the Colorado Adult High School Program, providing a free high school education and free industry certificates or college credits to hundreds of residents. The bill would also require the high school to provide free on-site child care and transportation assistance for students.
House passes school voucher bill that would raise teacher salaries
By a 54-20 vote, the Utah House voted to pass a bill that will raise teacher salaries, but also create a voucher program where students can receive public funds to attend private school.
Washington Examiner
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
Bill to stop school boards hiking property tax is tabled
A bill that would ban a local school tax increase after the statewide property reassessment is completed was tabled Wednesday in the House Educaiton Committee after a lengthy discussion. House Bill 42, sponsored by Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, would remove the up-to-10% increase in school property taxes that current law would allow schools boards to levy. Rep. Rich Collins, ... Read More
CBS Austin
Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
WTOP
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
KELOLAND TV
County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
Sweeping education bill clears Missouri Senate committee without anti-transgender provision
A Senate committee removed a controversial proposal targeting transgender athletes from a wide-ranging education bill Tuesday, but the committee’s chair indicated more debate to come on the issue. On a six to three vote along party lines, the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee approved legislation that would dictate how history and race are taught […] The post Sweeping education bill clears Missouri Senate committee without anti-transgender provision appeared first on Missouri Independent.
In Session: Lawmakers consider wealth tax proposal, increased hazing fine
OLYMPIA, Wash. — From a new tax proposal to an increase in hazing fines and to an 8-year-old boy lobbying lawmakers to make a change to insurance coverage for hearing aids, it was a busy past week in Olympia. Washington state Democrats are calling it a "wealth tax" and...
Cobb commissioners restore order amid conflict and protest over electoral map
Cobb commissioners averted another chaotic meeting Tuesday night when the two Republicans on the board agreed to fully p...
Partisan control of all state legislative seats nationwide changed by less than 0.5% in 2022
Welcome to the Tuesday, Jan. 10 Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Total partisan composition of state legislatures changed by less than half a percentage point in 2022. Where things stand with the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Ben Sasse resigns from...
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher […] The post Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Utah Senate approves choice scholarship, teacher compensation bill on 2nd reading
The Utah Senate preliminarily approved a bill that ties a teacher pay raise to school choice. The plans provides $8,000 scholarships to families for private schools and other private education services and give licensed educators a $6,000 pay raise.
Republican congressman calls for nationwide social media ban for kids, teens
A Republican congressman says social media is so harmful for kids and teens that they should be banned from using it, just like kids aren't allowed to drink or smoke.
Comments / 0