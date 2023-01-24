Read full article on original website
10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State
Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Shocking Fact: New York State’s Westchester County Is In The Hudson Valley
Is Westchester County really in the Hudson Valley? The answer appears to not be as simple as you might assume. When Hudson Valley Post was created it was our goal to be "your source for real-time news and information about the Hudson Valley." Where Exactly Is The Hudson Valley Located?
Days of Snow May Cause ‘Treacherous’ Travel In Hudson Valley
Snow is in the forecast for a few days this week across the Hudson Valley, which may cause "treacherous" travel, closings and delays. Parts of the Hudson Valley are waking up Monday morning to rain or snow, with more snow expected later this week. Hudson Valley metrologist Ben Noll believes...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Will the Hudson Valley Outlaw Plastic Utensils and Ketchup Packs?
It may only be a matter of time before Hudson Valley restaurants are forbidden to give out plastic utensils and condiments. The Hudson Valley was one of the first places in the Empire State that outlawed styrofoam containers. Could plastic forks be next?. There has been a movement by many...
fox5ny.com
NY storm: Heavy rain, snow in parts of NYC region
NEW YORK - Some areas of New York and New Jersey 5" of snow Wednesday, while other areas could see more than 3" of rain. Lume Deodorant's New & Improved ScentsLume Deodorant|. The intensity and coverage of snowfall at the onset Wednesday morning, as well as the timing of the transition from south to north Wednesday afternoon and evening, will predicate how much snowfall, particularly the interior, receives.
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley
For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
8 inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of New York
Another winter snowstorm is set to sweep across New York today and tomorrow and with that storm comes snow. It looks like parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow over the next 24-48 hours. Along with the snow will be a wintry mix that includes...
‘Standout’ SNL Episode Wants New York State Town To Change Name
A "standout' episode of Saturday Night Live roasted a town in the Hudson Valley for its name. This past weekend I was down in Florida celebrating my Dad's one-year transplant anniversary. My parents love watching Saturday Night Live. My dad has fond memories of watching the show in the 1970s...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
qchron.com
Snow could be a late arrival in Queens
Absent any measurable amount of snow by Sunday, Jan. 29, the New York City area will set the record for the latest-ever date in winter without the white stuff. The simple answer according to experts consulted by the Chronicle was the same — it has just been too warm for snow to form and stick. But the underlying causes, they said, are myriad.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet.
Here's Latest Timing For Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Sweeping Through Region
A multi-hazard winter storm bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow is moving west to east and will cause slippery travel conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, before a changeover to rain, the National Weather Service said.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
How Old Is Too Old To Shovel Snow In New York?
As we get ready for more snow across the area today, you might be winching thinking about having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks.
Snow, rain, wind, thunder: 9 things to know about NJ’s messy midweek storm
UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Tuesday... This afternoon's update is ... there is no update. The latest suite of model guidance looks remarkably similar to the last one, so I'm holding firm on a three-part storm progression on Wednesday: 1.) Snow showers in the morning, 2.) Steadier rain in the afternoon (with continuing snow for NW NJ), and 3.) Heavy rain and thunder during the brunt of the storm at night.
Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State
The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
WETM
Which areas in the Twin Tiers get more snow and why?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you live in the Twin Tiers, then you might already know how weird winter weather can get. One city can have over 3 inches of snow, and another city can have less than 1 inch. The statistics below show average annual snowfall and elevation...
