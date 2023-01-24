ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State

Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
fox5ny.com

NY storm: Heavy rain, snow in parts of NYC region

NEW YORK - Some areas of New York and New Jersey 5" of snow Wednesday, while other areas could see more than 3" of rain. Lume Deodorant's New & Improved ScentsLume Deodorant|. The intensity and coverage of snowfall at the onset Wednesday morning, as well as the timing of the transition from south to north Wednesday afternoon and evening, will predicate how much snowfall, particularly the interior, receives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley

For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
qchron.com

Snow could be a late arrival in Queens

Absent any measurable amount of snow by Sunday, Jan. 29, the New York City area will set the record for the latest-ever date in winter without the white stuff. The simple answer according to experts consulted by the Chronicle was the same — it has just been too warm for snow to form and stick. But the underlying causes, they said, are myriad.
New Jersey 101.5

Snow, rain, wind, thunder: 9 things to know about NJ’s messy midweek storm

UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Tuesday... This afternoon's update is ... there is no update. The latest suite of model guidance looks remarkably similar to the last one, so I'm holding firm on a three-part storm progression on Wednesday: 1.) Snow showers in the morning, 2.) Steadier rain in the afternoon (with continuing snow for NW NJ), and 3.) Heavy rain and thunder during the brunt of the storm at night.
Hudson Valley Post

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
MAINE STATE
WETM

Which areas in the Twin Tiers get more snow and why?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you live in the Twin Tiers, then you might already know how weird winter weather can get. One city can have over 3 inches of snow, and another city can have less than 1 inch. The statistics below show average annual snowfall and elevation...
ELMIRA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

