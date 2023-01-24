ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced today that the firm has been retained to exclusively list for sale the iconic Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California. The offering is for an absolute triple-net Pilot Flying J ground lease, which operates a 15,500-square-foot travel center and fuel lanes on a sizeable 11.50-acre parcel. The asking price is $17,187,000.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Large new distribution facility will be built in southwestern Fontana

Birtcher Development, a California-based industrial real estate development firm, announced on Jan. 23 that entitlements have been secured for a large, state-of-the-art distribution facility in southwestern Fontana. Construction will begin on the 330,048-square-foot Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana in the next few months, and the project is expected to be completed...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest

LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
LANCASTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley

The Board of Supervisors today tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of implementing an enhanced infrastructure financing The post Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA, OC gasoline prices post largest increases since early October

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 4 Wednesday, rising 2 cents to $4.544. The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 4.2 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and 10 cents higher than one month ago, but 12.5 cents less than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy