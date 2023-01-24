Read full article on original website
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
A house in Chino Hills receives first ever Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation
IBHS's wildfire ember generator testing at its South Carolina lab. OP Almaraz’s house is tucked in the rolling green fields of Chino Hills, a city in the Southwestern corner of San Bernardino County. The two story, tan stucco house is in the middle of a cul-de-sac in the Hillcrest neighborhood.
theregistrysocal.com
Discovery Land Co. Acquires 96.84-Acre Development Site in Coachella Valley for $15MM
The sale of a large portion of land in the Inland Empire could point to new development in the region. According to public records, an entity linked to Discovery Land Co. purchased nearly 100 acres of land in the Coachella Valley for $15 million. The seller in the transaction was Crownhill Ranches Inc., an entity affiliated with John P. Powell.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
theregistrysocal.com
15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced today that the firm has been retained to exclusively list for sale the iconic Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California. The offering is for an absolute triple-net Pilot Flying J ground lease, which operates a 15,500-square-foot travel center and fuel lanes on a sizeable 11.50-acre parcel. The asking price is $17,187,000.
Fontana Herald News
Large new distribution facility will be built in southwestern Fontana
Birtcher Development, a California-based industrial real estate development firm, announced on Jan. 23 that entitlements have been secured for a large, state-of-the-art distribution facility in southwestern Fontana. Construction will begin on the 330,048-square-foot Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana in the next few months, and the project is expected to be completed...
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Clinic Recruiting More Medical Practitioners Amid Shortage in Coachella Valley
“I’ve been there 4 years and this is my 4th different doctor which I think is kind of unusual.”. A local resident says he is frustrated after yet another change in health care providers. “So I made another appointment to see my doctor, and I went in and there’s...
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
oc-breeze.com
Mayors and City Council majorities in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach endorse Scott Baugh for Congress
Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh (CA-47) has earned endorsements from the Mayors of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, as well as Republicans serving the city councils in both cities. Mayor Tony Strickland stated, “Scott’s commitment to the Huntington Beach community has been evident for the 32 years that he has...
Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley
The Board of Supervisors today tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of implementing an enhanced infrastructure financing The post Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Sweetgreen Heading to the Irvine Spectrum Center
Sweetgreen, which opened its first store in Washington D.C. in 2007, has become a powerhouse in the healthy, fast-casual space
LA, OC gasoline prices post largest increases since early October
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 4 Wednesday, rising 2 cents to $4.544. The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 4.2 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and 10 cents higher than one month ago, but 12.5 cents less than one year ago.
