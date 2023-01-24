Read full article on original website
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Laurens Co.
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday. SLED said 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson and 31-year-old Lasheba Tijuandra Turner were both working...
Person in custody after SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was taken into custody Thursday following an incident on Durbin Farms Road. Deputies said the situation was contained and there was no threat to the public. Witnesses reported seeing a helicopter for the...
Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged. According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland...
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
Police arrest 18-year-old caught robbing bank in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said an 18-year-old was arrested for robbing a bank in Taylors Thursday morning. According to the department, at 9:15 a.m., police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6011 Wade Hampton Boulevard for a reported bank robbery. Officers said they...
Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother. 17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.
Upstate man pleads guilty to armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Greenville man was recently sentenced for a 2021 armed robbery at a convenience store in Spartanburg County. Officials said 44-year-old Carl Peterson pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, first-degree assault & battery, kidnapping, and two weapons...
Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
Deputies capture “threatening suspect” responsible for back-to-back armed robberies
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a “threatening suspect” responsible for back-to-back armed robberies overnight has been captured in Anderson County. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 5 a.m. Monday, deputies got a call to the Shell gas station near River Road...
Large quantity of meth found during traffic stop in NC, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after a large quantity of meth was seized during a traffic stop overnight. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hollis Road near Jack Moore...
Deputies say ‘no credible threat’ after students received ‘threatening’ message
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat after a threatening message was air dropped to multiple students on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a message mentioning a threat was air dropped at about 10 a.m. to multiple students at...
Spartanburg Police Chief speaks on 2022 crime trends in city
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson says that violent and property crimes in the city are continuing to trend down. “We’ve had, just had the safest 10-year track that we’ve had in a long time. And that’s a testament to our entire community,” Thompson said.
Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of jury selection
Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
Police searching for missing man in Anderson
Prosecutor's opening statements in Murdaugh murder trial
Police find missing teen last seen in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they found a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday night. According to police, the teen was last seen at around 3 a.m. near Laurel Meadows.
1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened almost two weeks ago. The coroner said the crash happened at the intersection of Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The victim, 26-year-old William...
Egg Prices Shock Shoppers
FBI accepting applications for Citizens Academy in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI Columbia said applications are now available online for the upcoming FBI Citizens Academy class in Greenville. The mission of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through discussion and education, according to the FBI.
