Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Person in custody after SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was taken into custody Thursday following an incident on Durbin Farms Road. Deputies said the situation was contained and there was no threat to the public. Witnesses reported seeing a helicopter for the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest 18-year-old caught robbing bank in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said an 18-year-old was arrested for robbing a bank in Taylors Thursday morning. According to the department, at 9:15 a.m., police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6011 Wade Hampton Boulevard for a reported bank robbery. Officers said they...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother. 17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man pleads guilty to armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Greenville man was recently sentenced for a 2021 armed robbery at a convenience store in Spartanburg County. Officials said 44-year-old Carl Peterson pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, first-degree assault & battery, kidnapping, and two weapons...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Police Chief speaks on 2022 crime trends in city

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson says that violent and property crimes in the city are continuing to trend down. “We’ve had, just had the safest 10-year track that we’ve had in a long time. And that’s a testament to our entire community,” Thompson said.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of jury selection

Prosecution, defense present opening statements at Murdaugh Trial. Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Murdaugh's defense gives opening statements. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Anderson

Prosecution, defense present opening statements at Murdaugh Trial. Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Murdaugh's defense gives opening statements. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Prosecutor's opening statements in Murdaugh murder trial

Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, gives his opening statement in the murder trial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing teen last seen in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they found a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday night. According to police, the teen was last seen at around 3 a.m. near Laurel Meadows.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened almost two weeks ago. The coroner said the crash happened at the intersection of Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The victim, 26-year-old William...
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Egg Prices Shock Shoppers

An iced tea you see at the grocery store is opening a plant in the upstate. Seventy-eight guns were stolen from cars in Spartanburg last year and police say most were taken from unlocked cars. Remembering Marshall Tucker. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI accepting applications for Citizens Academy in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI Columbia said applications are now available online for the upcoming FBI Citizens Academy class in Greenville. The mission of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through discussion and education, according to the FBI.
GREENVILLE, SC

