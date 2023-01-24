Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
PWMania
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Comments on Her WWE Firing, Needing to Watch Out for Herself
– The New York Post spoke to former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, who discussed her release from WWE that took place last month. Rose spoke at length about her release from the company and being caught off guard by her title loss. Below are some highlights:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Says The WWE Locker Room Is Happy To See Stephanie McMahon Take Some Time For Herself
While speaking to Nick Talbot of the San Antonio Express, Kevin Owens commented on Stephanie’s resignation as Co-CEO. Owens had nothing but words of praise for Stephanie during her tenure in WWE management. He also spoke for the people backstage when he said that he is pleased to hear that the former Co-CEO has taken out time to focus on herself.
411mania.com
The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
– Following The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt having a segment together on last night’s WWE Raw XXX show, WrestleVotes reported The Undertaker has been a huge supporter of Wyatt for a long time now, going back to the match the two had back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The moment they shared together on Raw was another example of that.
sportszion.com
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
msn.com
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund Hours After Vince McMahon Takes Helm
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. What Happened: The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News. The development takes hours after the company said that Stephanie McMahon had resigned and its...
Yardbarker
Report: Vince McMahon Sued By More WWE Investors
Vince McMahon is reportedly facing another lawsuit. McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors on January 6, and he was voted the Executive Chairman of the Board on January 10. He previously retired amid allegations of hush money and sexual misconduct on July 22, 2022. Bloomberg reports that shareholders...
wrestlinginc.com
RVD Opens Up About Thinking Vince McMahon Wanted To Destroy ECW
When Vince McMahon and WWE revived the ECW brand in 2006, many fans and wrestlers alike were excited at the possibilities that lay ahead. In hindsight, though, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW veteran Rob Van Dam believes McMahon's goal may have been to dilute the ECW brand and stop fans from chanting for the hardcore promotion once and for all. Speaking to "WrestlingNewsCo," Van Dam shared his thoughts on the era and what he believes went wrong.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock. In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric...
tjrwrestling.net
Lawsuits Mounting Up Against Vince McMahon After WWE Return
A third lawsuit has been launched against Vince McMahon following his shock return to WWE as the company’s Executive Chairman. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Duggan Opens Up About His Recent Break-In, Vince McMahon's Return, Royal Rumble & More - Exclusive
In 2022, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan showed that he is as tried and true as the two-by-four he waves on his way to the ring. Duggan started his year with another health scare, but the first-ever Royal Rumble winner ultimately tossed cancer over the top rope and got to ring the bell in celebration. Then in December, Wrestling Inc. reported that Duggan had been forced to hold a man at gunpoint after he broke into Duggan's home. Despite his rocky year, the WWE Hall of Famer is happy with what pro wrestling has given to him over the years, and considers himself on the light side of the ring, rather than the dark side that so often commands attention, and he plans on starting 2023 off right with a live watch-along of that first Royal Rumble in 1988. The event will take place on January 24, exclusively on AdFreeShows.com, for subscribers at the $29 level and up.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley On When Vince McMahon Will 'Fix' WWE
Vince McMahon being back on the WWE Board of Directors has been a major talking point for wrestling fans lately, but audiences are also questioning whether he may put himself back in charge of WWE's creative department as well. During his latest "Foley Is Pod" episode, Mick Foley admitted he didn't know when that would happen, but pointed out, "He's Vince, it's in his nature to shake things up."
