Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

As number of Philly car-thefts grow, police say they recover at least half as they look for solutions

PHILADELPHIA - More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia in only the first 22 days of 2023 and there are a lot of questions being asked regarding why it's happening. Robert Seltner says the 2014 Chrysler van they had just paid off was a lifeline for getting his daughter and five grandchildren around. But, two weeks ago, while leaving it running in Fishtown for minutes, someone jumped in and drove off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

3 charged in deadly armed robbery of Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA - Three men are facing murder charges in connection to a deadly armed robbery of a Philadelphia gas station market, authorities announced Wednesday. The arrests come a week after police say three masked men barged behind the counter of an ExxonMobil station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Jan. 17 and shot dead the 67-year-old clerk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say

A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon police chase ends with arrest of Philadelphia man

EDITORS NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect additional details that were added to the story. HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is behind bars after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase when they attempted to take him into custody. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police said they attempted to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

