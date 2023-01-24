Read full article on original website
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
Search underway for suspect who stole nearly $100K worth of jewelry from Rittenhouse store
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise from a Philadelphia jewelry store. Authorities say the robbery occurred Monday at 11 a.m., when the suspect walked into the Rittenhouse Hotel and wandered around the first floor. According to police,...
Police searching for 19-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Germantown stabbing
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced on Wednesday that they are searching for a 19-year-old woman who they say is wanted for a deadly stabbing in Germantown on Monday. Just before noon, police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street for reports of a person screaming. Upon arrival, responding officers say...
Son of top Philadelphia police union official charged with possessing a stolen gun
PHILADELPHIA - A top official with the powerful police officers union, the Fraternal Order of Police, say he supports his son who FOX 29 has learned is under arrest for carrying a firearm without a license - a weapon police say was stolen out of a southern state,. It was...
As number of Philly car-thefts grow, police say they recover at least half as they look for solutions
PHILADELPHIA - More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia in only the first 22 days of 2023 and there are a lot of questions being asked regarding why it's happening. Robert Seltner says the 2014 Chrysler van they had just paid off was a lifeline for getting his daughter and five grandchildren around. But, two weeks ago, while leaving it running in Fishtown for minutes, someone jumped in and drove off.
Man charged in Mayfair quadruple shooting also linked to another deadly shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing several charges after investigators say he went on a weeks-long crime rampage in Philadelphia that included at least two deadly shooting that killed four people. Edwin Vargas, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Jan. 9 quadruple shooting in Mayfair that killed...
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
Man shot while inside Germantown apartment
A man was shot while inside a Germantown apartment. Police say the gunshot came from outside.
3 charged in deadly armed robbery of Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are facing murder charges in connection to a deadly armed robbery of a Philadelphia gas station market, authorities announced Wednesday. The arrests come a week after police say three masked men barged behind the counter of an ExxonMobil station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Jan. 17 and shot dead the 67-year-old clerk.
Hit-and-run suspect who killed woman in South Philly surrenders to police
A suspect believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia turned himself into police on Tuesday.
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
Police: Man arrested for Philadelphia quadruple shooting that killed 3
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a man linked to a deadly quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood two weeks ago where police say more than 50 shots were fired. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday for the shooting on Jan. 9 that claimed the lives of two teenagers...
Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say
A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
Burglary suspect is son of man convicted in Delaware officer's death
NEW CASTLE, Del. - The son of a man serving life in prison for killing a New Castle County police officer has been charged in a home invasion that resulted in a New Castle County police shooting and wounding his suspected accomplice. David Salasky III, 22, of New Castle, and...
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect in fatal shooting at Dunkin' parking lot in Logan
PHILADELPHIA - New video released by police captures the moment deadly shots were fired outside a Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Logan section earlier this month. A 27-year-old man was later found lying next to a Lincoln Towncar with the door open in the parking lot on the 4700 block of Broad Street on January 4.
11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
Huntingdon police chase ends with arrest of Philadelphia man
EDITORS NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect additional details that were added to the story. HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is behind bars after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase when they attempted to take him into custody. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police said they attempted to […]
Man in critical condition after being struck by tow truck in Oxford Circle, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was struck by a tow truck in Philadelphia, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Oxford Circle section of the city on Thursday morning around 3:15 a.m. Police say the driver...
