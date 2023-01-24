Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in Waterloo early Thursday morning. Police said they were called to the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. for a report of vandalism. That’s where they say they found a man who had been stabbed. The man...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
homegrowniowan.com
City using eminent domain to acquire Cedar Rapids man’s home; more could follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Matt Robinette’s home survived Iowa’s hurricane-strength derecho in 2020 and the devastating 2008 flood, but the city of Cedar Rapids has started the process of eminent domain to take his home and large double lot against his consent. The city intends to move...
KCRG.com
Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
Waterloo Woman Shocked By Significantly Higher Lottery Prize
Another day, another Waterloo woman taking home a huge lottery prize. Sometimes it doesn't hurt to look over your lottery ticket a second, third, or even a fourth time. A woman from Waterloo couldn't believe her luck when she went to go redeem her tiny prize of $3 earlier this month only to find out she would be taking home just a bit more money.
KCRG.com
Officials release 911 phone call from Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (WQAD) - Officials have released the 911 phone call made on the morning a Cedar Falls family was murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park. It happened in the early morning hours of July 22, 2022 in Jackson County. Investigators found Tyler, Sarah, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
KCRG.com
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
Alexander Jackson found guilty of first degree murder in deaths of his family. A jury has found Alexander Jackson guilty of first degree murder in the death of his parents and his 19-year-old sister at their home in 2021. DRA unveils phased $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino...
iowa.gov
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY
Des Moines, Iowa - This press release is being distributed on behalf of the Marion Police Department and the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse. January 23rd, 2023 - The Marion Police Department learned the following in regards to this case:. Mr. Wolf was involved in a minor vehicle accident on 1.16.23,...
KCRG.com
Racial equity groups say communities of color frustrated with lack of information over Walker case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Six different racial equity advocacy groups are looking for more information into the death of Devonna Walker, who Cedar Rapids Police say was killed in a stabbing earlier in January. Video, which TV9 received, shows somebody shouting a racial slur, specifically the “n” word. Then,...
Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins on New Iowa Location
Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
kwayradio.com
CF Man Awaiting Trial Sentenced for Another Crime
A rural Cedar Falls man who is awaiting trial after 800 pigs died of dehydration and malnutrition at his feeding facility has been sentenced in an unrelated check kiting scheme, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Nolan DeWall was sentenced to one year and one day in jail and must repay more than $217,000 to his business partners. He will also be on supervised release for two years following his jail time. The court also imposed special conditions regarding employment that involves working with money. This sentence will run consecutively with any sentence in the livestock neglect case. DeWall was convicted after he was found to have been moving money between bank accounts for Voorhies Grain Inc. and a trucking company called Triple D Enterprises in order to falsely inflate the accounts. Both companies failed. In 2021 DeWall was hired to raise 800 baby pigs. They all died within two weeks. Authorities found empty feeders and water bowls.
cbs2iowa.com
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
cbs2iowa.com
Early morning fire leaves four without a home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
Waterloo Bar Closes But There’s Still A Glimmer Of Hope
One popular Waterloo bar might be closing its doors forever, but there still is a bit of hope. The doors of a unique Waterloo nightlife location has closed for the time being. However, the owner is hopeful for the future. "It's no secret that the last few months have been...
Comments / 0