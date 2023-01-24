ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight

A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police investigating fatal stabbing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in Waterloo early Thursday morning. Police said they were called to the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. for a report of vandalism. That’s where they say they found a man who had been stabbed. The man...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Woman Shocked By Significantly Higher Lottery Prize

Another day, another Waterloo woman taking home a huge lottery prize. Sometimes it doesn't hurt to look over your lottery ticket a second, third, or even a fourth time. A woman from Waterloo couldn't believe her luck when she went to go redeem her tiny prize of $3 earlier this month only to find out she would be taking home just a bit more money.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital

A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.gov

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY

Des Moines, Iowa - This press release is being distributed on behalf of the Marion Police Department and the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse. January 23rd, 2023 - The Marion Police Department learned the following in regards to this case:. Mr. Wolf was involved in a minor vehicle accident on 1.16.23,...
MARION, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins on New Iowa Location

Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

CF Man Awaiting Trial Sentenced for Another Crime

A rural Cedar Falls man who is awaiting trial after 800 pigs died of dehydration and malnutrition at his feeding facility has been sentenced in an unrelated check kiting scheme, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Nolan DeWall was sentenced to one year and one day in jail and must repay more than $217,000 to his business partners. He will also be on supervised release for two years following his jail time. The court also imposed special conditions regarding employment that involves working with money. This sentence will run consecutively with any sentence in the livestock neglect case. DeWall was convicted after he was found to have been moving money between bank accounts for Voorhies Grain Inc. and a trucking company called Triple D Enterprises in order to falsely inflate the accounts. Both companies failed. In 2021 DeWall was hired to raise 800 baby pigs. They all died within two weeks. Authorities found empty feeders and water bowls.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures

The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Early morning fire leaves four without a home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy