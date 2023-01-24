A rural Cedar Falls man who is awaiting trial after 800 pigs died of dehydration and malnutrition at his feeding facility has been sentenced in an unrelated check kiting scheme, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Nolan DeWall was sentenced to one year and one day in jail and must repay more than $217,000 to his business partners. He will also be on supervised release for two years following his jail time. The court also imposed special conditions regarding employment that involves working with money. This sentence will run consecutively with any sentence in the livestock neglect case. DeWall was convicted after he was found to have been moving money between bank accounts for Voorhies Grain Inc. and a trucking company called Triple D Enterprises in order to falsely inflate the accounts. Both companies failed. In 2021 DeWall was hired to raise 800 baby pigs. They all died within two weeks. Authorities found empty feeders and water bowls.

