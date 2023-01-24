Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Decorah
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Decorah Thursday morning. In a press release, Decorah police said it happened at Highway 52 and Madison Road. Police said 65-year-old Daniel O’Brien, of Ridgeway, tried to drive across Highway 52 in his pickup truck, but was struck on the driver’s side door by another pickup truck that was heading southbound on Highway 52.
KAAL-TV
Charles City man killed in single-vehicle crash on icy road
(ABC 6 News) – A 2022 candidate for Floyd County supervisor and chair of the county Republican Party was killed Monday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle on an icy highway. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block...
KIMT
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
cbs2iowa.com
Charles City man dead after crashing into creek bank
Floyd County — A Charles City man is dead after crashing and rolling into a creek bank Monday afternoon. Around 2:30p.m. Julius Bryant was traveling southbound on Willow Avenue in rural Charles City when he lost control of his truck after sliding on some ice. The truck then entered...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
kwayradio.com
Trial Set for Deadly Police Chase Incident
Trial has been set for the West Union man who crashed his vehicle as he fled police, killing his son, according to KIMT. 38 year old Curtis Williams has pleaded not guilty to Vehicular Homicide, Eluding, OWI, and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. A Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull Williams over early in the morning of September 26th. Williams then led the deputy on a chase that reached speeds of 105mph. The chase ended when Williams failed to negotiate a curve near New Hampton and rolled into a ditch. Williams’ 18 year old son, Jaxon, was killed in the crash. The trial has been set for March 22nd.
KIMT
Mason City man accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle pleads not guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man accused of deliberately crashing into a law enforcement vehicle. Jacob Monroe Cullum, 37 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, driving while barred, and eluding. Law enforcement says a fully marked patrol vehicle...
KCRG.com
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there are four semis and cars blocking the roadway near...
kchanews.com
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty, Trial Date Set
A northeast Iowa man charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that resulted in the death of his 18-year-old son has pleaded not guilty. 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
KIMT
Man arrested after Mason City shooting pleads guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a weekend shooting injured one person is pleading guilty. Reggie Isiah Williams, 32 of Mason City, is now set to be sentenced on March 20 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Mason City police say they found a...
kchanews.com
One-Time Floyd County Supervisor Candidate Killed in Rollover Crash
A one-time Floyd County Supervisor candidate has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred at about 2:30 pm Monday afternoon about seven miles northeast of Charles City. 44-year-old Julius Bryant was driving a Ford F350 truck south on Willow Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle due the ice and snow-packed road conditions. The truck then entered the ditch and impacted a creek bank before rolling onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting Bryant from the vehicle.
myaustinminnesota.com
Stewartville teen injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Olmsted County Monday night
A Stewartville teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 20 SE Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford F350 being driven by 47-year old Wade Alan Baker of Wykoff was eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday evening, while a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 17-year old Owen Donald Nelson of Stewartville was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol indicated that one vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle at the intersection of the two roads.
kwayradio.com
Former Casino Worker Arrested for Theft
A former Isle Casino worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a patron, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Stephanie Call has been charged with Identity Theft, fourth degree Theft and Forgery. Call was a cage cashier in July when she conducted an electronic check transaction for $600 for a patron from Hudson. Then she allegedly conducted a second identical transaction, forged the victim’s name, and pocketed the cash. She also allegedly took $15 from the casino that night. Call has been released pending trial.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
Cresco Times
Another fire in L.S. leaves woman homeless
LIME SPRINGS - On Monday, Jan. 16, less than 10 days after a family lost their home to fire, Candace Peterson also had a house fire, at 381 Willard St. Fire Chief Scott Osmundson reported, “It looks like the fire started from a corn stove chimney. The fire was in the north wall and went up into the rafters. The fire was contained. Most of the rafters were burnt heavily. Nobody was hurt.”
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
KGLO News
Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man’s murder conviction
MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s appeal of his murder conviction has been turned down by the Iowa Court of Appeals. 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Cerro Gordo County jury in August 2021. He was accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st 2021 in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson.
KAAL-TV
No people hurt, 4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire
(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Albert Lea on Monday evening is to blame for the loss of four family pets. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of Giles Place around 6:00 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the occupants of the home outside with smoking coming from the west side of the house.
kchanews.com
New Charges Added Against Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder
Additional charges have been filed against a former Charles City resident accused of killing a New Hampton man. 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan of Elma faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving New Hampton to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in Elma.
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
