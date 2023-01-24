Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
CF Man Awaiting Trial Sentenced for Another Crime
A rural Cedar Falls man who is awaiting trial after 800 pigs died of dehydration and malnutrition at his feeding facility has been sentenced in an unrelated check kiting scheme, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Nolan DeWall was sentenced to one year and one day in jail and must repay more than $217,000 to his business partners. He will also be on supervised release for two years following his jail time. The court also imposed special conditions regarding employment that involves working with money. This sentence will run consecutively with any sentence in the livestock neglect case. DeWall was convicted after he was found to have been moving money between bank accounts for Voorhies Grain Inc. and a trucking company called Triple D Enterprises in order to falsely inflate the accounts. Both companies failed. In 2021 DeWall was hired to raise 800 baby pigs. They all died within two weeks. Authorities found empty feeders and water bowls.
Former Casino Worker Arrested for Theft
A former Isle Casino worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a patron, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Stephanie Call has been charged with Identity Theft, fourth degree Theft and Forgery. Call was a cage cashier in July when she conducted an electronic check transaction for $600 for a patron from Hudson. Then she allegedly conducted a second identical transaction, forged the victim’s name, and pocketed the cash. She also allegedly took $15 from the casino that night. Call has been released pending trial.
Trial Set for Deadly Police Chase Incident
Trial has been set for the West Union man who crashed his vehicle as he fled police, killing his son, according to KIMT. 38 year old Curtis Williams has pleaded not guilty to Vehicular Homicide, Eluding, OWI, and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. A Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull Williams over early in the morning of September 26th. Williams then led the deputy on a chase that reached speeds of 105mph. The chase ended when Williams failed to negotiate a curve near New Hampton and rolled into a ditch. Williams’ 18 year old son, Jaxon, was killed in the crash. The trial has been set for March 22nd.
Waterloo Schools Add Security Devices
The Waterloo School Board has voted unanimously to spend more than $127,000 on devices that detect vapor, gunshots, carbon dioxide, and even aggression, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The detectors will be set up wherever there is a camera at East, West, and Expo High Schools as well as the Waterloo Career Center. The devices monitor the air for vape particles and detect the decibels of noise that could indicate a gunshot or aggression. Once the sensors go off an alert would be sent to phones or email addresses and the cameras would begin recording. The school district is still decided who will monitor the system.
Charles City Man Killed in Crash
A Charles City man died in a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon, according to KWWL. Julius Bryant was traveling on Willow Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control on ice or snow pack and went into the west ditch. He then hit a creek bank and rolled onto the driver side. Bryant was partially ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene.
W-SR Gets 2 Wins Over Forest City
Panthers Defend Home Court
Wednesday night in men’s basketball Bowen Born scored 18 points to lead UNI to a 77-66 victory over Valparaiso. The Panthers have now won four consecutive home games.
Prep Scores 1-24-23
Tuesday night on KWAY Country the 9th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock girls beat Forest City 55-51. Katelyn Eggena scored 17 points and Brenna Bodensteiner added 15 in the win. Tuesday night on Y99.3 Dunkerton swept Janesville. The Raiders got 21 points from Maeson Wolff to win the girls game 57-22. In the boys game the Wildcats used 19 points from Keegan Eastman to push the 5th ranked Raiders to the limit but Dunkerton won 51-48.
