Ghislaine Maxwell claims in jailhouse interview that Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is 'fake'

Here's how family and officials who have seen the video of Tyre Nichols' arrest are responding to the footage
"Appalling." "Savage." "Inhumane."
UGA says use of vehicle in crash that killed football player, staffer was 'unauthorized'
The use of a vehicle that wrecked while carrying four members of the University of Georgia football program -- two of whom died in the crash -- was "unauthorized," according to a statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Book reveals why prosecutors didn't charge Trump over hush money payments
In a new book, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig reveals why federal prosecutors in New York didn't charge Trump for hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
'My God': Sidner lays out what stood out in Memphis police chief interview
CNN's Sara Sidner and Don Lemon discuss his interview with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis ahead of the release of the bodycam video of the beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a traffic stop. Five officers have been fired and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder charges.
Novak Djokovic says his father had 'no intention whatsoever to support any kind of war initiatives'
Novak Djokovic said his father, Srdjan, had "no intention" of supporting any kind of "war initiatives" after being filmed with a group of Russian supporters at the Australian Open.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
Body camera video shows initial interaction with police that led to Tyre Nichols' death
Officials have released video of Memphis police officers' encounter with Tyre Nichols before he died.
Hundreds injured, 3 dead, as earthquake hits Iran
At least three people were killed and more than 800 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time, according to Iranian news agencies.
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
On GPS: How India and China view Russia's aggression
New America CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt and former Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani discuss the strategic dimensions of the reaction India and China have had to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
US citizen charged over alleged killing of DJ in Colombia
Colombian authorities have charged an American citizen over the alleged murder of a female DJ in Colombia whose body was discovered inside a suitcase at the bottom of a garbage container.
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow's military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them.
She was crying alone at an airport. Then she met her future best friend
Maggie Musgrave was sitting, alone, in Miami International Airport, crying when she crossed paths with fellow traveler Cindy Jarrin. The two women started chatting, stayed in touch, and remain close friends over a decade later.
How other police depts are reacting to Tyre Nichols' death
Police chiefs and sheriffs across the country are "just as upset as the rest of the community" at the Tyre Nichols video, says Laura Cole, a police crisis communications expert. "They realize it makes them look horrible"
Federal prosecutors discussed charging Trump in Stormy Daniels case when he left office, book says
Days before then-President Donald Trump left the White House, federal prosecutors in New York discussed whether to potentially charge Trump with campaign finance crimes once he was out of office, according to a new book from CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig.
Trump says he's 'more angry' and 'more committed' to White House bid as he breaks his campaign trail hiatus
Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he's "more committed" to winning back the White House than ever before as he hit the campaign trail for the first time since announcing a third presidential bid in November.
