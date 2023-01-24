ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Bill aimed at protecting the lives of K-9 officers moves to House floor

By Kelsey Anderson
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnNzx_0kPGeB8300

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill calling for harsher penalties for killing police K-9s has advanced at the statehouse.

Fishers Police K-9 Harlej is the reason this bill was drafted.

Harlej was killed in the line of duty in November 2019.

“It was a tragedy that Harlej was killed in the line of duty but at the end of the day he saved a lot of officers lives, he saved my life and he should be honored as a police officer in that sense.” Harlej’s handler Jarred Koopman said.

The bill, drafted by State Representative Chris Jeter, aims at honoring his life and protecting other K-9 officers.

The person responsible for his death took a plea deal and was sentenced to two and half a years for killing Harlej.

House bill 1306 would increase the penalty for killing a police K-9 from a level 6 felony to a level 5 felony.

The crime would carry a sentence of between one to six years in prison as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

"These K-9s are vital for police officers who work tirelessly to protect our community," Jeter said. "Not only do they serve alongside their handlers, but they also fearlessly pursue suspects and take on dangerous tasks to save Hoosiers."

Koopman still deals with the pain on losing his partner.

He said this bill is a step in the right direction.

"These K-9 partners are not just dogs, and they are actually police officers. And the community sees them as police officers, our department sees them as police officers so it's good to see that is being reflected in the laws that are trying to be passed if you do injure a K-9 in the line of duty,” Koopman said.

“These K-9s are members of our community, they are members of our department. They are loved as such. They put themselves in danger, they put themselves at risk for our community. They put themselves at risk for our officers, and the crimes that come with hurting them should be in stride with knowing how detrimental it can be when we lose one,” Chief Ed Gebhart said.

TOP STORIES: Dad arrested after Beech Grove toddler caught on surveillance playing with loaded gun | Unedited police body cam video released from night Herman Whitfield III died | IU student stabbed on city bus was targetted because she was Asian, court docs allege | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Change of venue for Delphi murder trial denied, jurors to be selected from outside county

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — As of last week, non-fatal shooting incidents in Indianapolis had increased by fifty percent over January of a year ago. Homicide numbers are up, too, but not necessarily murders as self-defense and accidental discharge shootings have taken several lives, especially among young people. During an update on the Indianapolis Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

TSA intercepts 4 guns at Indianapolis airport in 1 week

INDIANAPOLIS — From Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents stopped four firearms at the Indianapolis International Airport. In the most recent incident on Jan. 24, TSA intercepted a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag put through a security checkpoint X-ray machine. Indiana Airport Authority confiscated the firearm. Two other loaded firearms […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Monroe County sheriff on racist graffiti in jail cells: “When I see that word…I cannot move slow.”

“It looks like that’s not even the United States of America.”. That was Monroe County’s new jail commander Kyle Gibbons talking about a photograph he had displayed for Monday’s meeting of the community justice response committee (CJRC). It was from a slide deck he’d prepared, in order to show committee members conditions inside the jail when he took over at the start of the year.
WIBC.com

Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Heavily armed meth dealing white supremacist sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Department of Justice, a member of the white supremacist group, the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.  Court records […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on east side

IMPD investigates after a man's body was found on the east side. IMPD investigates after a man's body was found on the east side. Experts recommend reading to children as early as …. Officials with The Mind Trust say reading to children as early as possible makes a difference later...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person found dead following far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man who had been shot was found dead early Thursday morning. Around 12:20 a.m., IMPD officers got a report of the sound of gunfire in a far east side neighborhood. Officers found tracks that led them to the back of a home in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street, near 38th Street and North Post Road. A check of that home ensued, and no one was found.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Found Shot To Death In Stolen Car On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating homicide on city's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found on Indianapolis' near northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a death investigation in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 3:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Man sentenced for murder at northwest side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Merrillville will serve 55 years for murder in a 2021 deadly shooting at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis. On March 30, 2021, officers were called to a gas station near 71st Street and Georgetown Road about a shooting. Investigators arrested...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy