2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

By Ray Richmond
GoldDerby
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kywTX_0kPGdoOT00

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won  the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories.

The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live online via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube as well as over Disney+, Hulu Live TV, ABC News Live and YouTubeTV.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, with the ceremony set to kick off from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 5 p.m. PT /8 p.m. ET. Jimmy Kimmel is the host.

Scroll down to see the full list of nominations in all 23 competitive categories at the 95th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“TAR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “TAR”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, “TAR”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees on Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Written by Rian Johnson

“Living” Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick” Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warner Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking” Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees on Inisherin” Written by Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Written by Daniel Quan and Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“TAR” Written by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” Written by Ruben Ostlund

Best Cinematography

James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Darius Khondji, “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Mandy Walker, “Elvis”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister, “TAR”

Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

Ruth Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Shirley Kurata. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Jenny Beavan “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Best Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”

Paul Rogers. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Monika Willi, “TAR”

Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine, “The Batman”

Camile Friend and Joel Harlow, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, “The Whale”

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Justin Horwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Production Design, Christian M. Goldbeck; Ser Decoration, Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Production Design, Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration, Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” Production Design, Florencia Martin; Set Decoration, Anthony Carlino

“Elvis” Production Design, Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration, Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans” Production Design, Rick Carter; Set Decoration, Karen O’Hara

Best Sound

Victor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson, “The Batman”

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller, “Elvis”

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Visual Effects

Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick, “Black Panther: Wakanda Firever”

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best International Feature

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Germany

“Argentina: 1985” Argentina

“Close” Belgium

“EO” Poland

“The Quiet Girl” Ireland

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Under and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell with Shows On” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Carolina Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red” Domee Shi and Lindsay Collins

Best Animated Short

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants” Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Cactano

“My Year of Dicks” Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” Lachlan Pendragon

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fishman

“A House Made of Splinters” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom

“Navalny” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short

“The Elephant Whisperers” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout” Evgeniaq Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?” Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye” Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron

“Night Ride” Erik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” Cyrus Neshvad

Letsgobrandon
2d ago

No one cares about this anymore... not sure why they would waste the time & $$🙄

GoldDerby

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

