ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheWrap

‘Earth Mama’ Review: A Young, Black Mother Fights an Uncaring System for Herself and Her Family

Film hasn’t often been kind to young Black mothers like Gia in “Earth Mama.” Too often, women who are struggling to do the best they can by their children are blamed for their own circumstances. The presumption is they have squandered their opportunities to live and do better, but the problem, as “Earth Mama” illustrates, is too often they haven’t been given shoes, let alone bootstraps.
Edy Zoo

Monica Cannady and her children froze to death in Michigan after mental health crisis went unrecognized

PONTIAC, MI. - In the United States, there is a growing problem of people not receiving the help they need when in crisis. This heartbreaking reality was made painfully clear when Monica Cannady and her two children were tragically found frozen to death after she experienced a "mental health crisis." The tragedy highlights the lack of support and care that those in need often receive.
MICHIGAN STATE
JudyD

WalMart Shooter Advised: "The Worst Type of Emotions Is Not Having Any"

On January 19, Ronald Ray Mosley appeared in mental health court because of his previous assault on four fellow employees. After that hearing, he went home, wrote a suicide note, then took a gun to his former place of employment, shooting a store associate in the face before shooting at police officers.
KRMG

Randy Gonzalez, father of popular Enkyboys TikTok duo, dead at 35

Randy Gonzalez, the father of the TikTok duo Enkyboys, died Wednesday of colon cancer, his brother confirmed. He was 35. David Gonzalez told CBS News that his brother was placed in hospice care last week. TMZ was the first outlet to report Randy Gonzalez’s death. David Gonzalez also confirmed...
ALVIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy