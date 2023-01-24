ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pistolsfiringblog.com

Recruiting Update: Cowboys Dole Out Offers to a Slew of Future Prospects

Despite the new additions and movement from within, Oklahoma State’s coaching staff has been active in trying to build for the future — the distant future in some cases. In the week before OSU announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, and the elevation of position coaches Joe Bob Clements and Tim Duffie, the Cowboys staff doled out a slew of offers to prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes. And even one more for 2023. Let’s run down a list of the reported offers separated by classification.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

2023 signee spotlight video: What Texas added in QB Arch Manning

Texas landed the nation's No. 3 ranked signing class in the 2023 cycle and Horns247 is breaking down all of the players the Longhorns signed in 2023. Horns247's Mike Roach and Tommy Yarish kick off the 2023 signee spotlight series with an in-depth analysis on the nation's No. 1 prospect — five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

‘Quarterback Hunter’ From Texas Talks Notre Dame Offer

The 2024 defensive end recruit from Conroe, Texas picked up an offer from Baylor on January 17. Nebraska and Memphis followed the next day. And Houston, Kansas, Missouri, and USC extended offers a day later. Last Friday, the six-foot-four, 255-pound junior added Pac-12 schools Cal and Utah to his list....
CONROE, TX
KXAN

Ron Holland, Texas Longhorns basketball recruit, named to McDonald’s All-American roster

Both rosters were announced Tuesday and Holland is the lone Longhorns recruit to make either West or East team. Kentucky has five recruits scattered throughout both teams and Duke has three. For Big 12 schools, Baylor recruit Ja'Kobe Walter, Oklahoma State recruit Brandon Garrison and Iowa State recruit Omaha Biliew are all on the West roster with Holland. Kansas recruit Elmarko Jackson is on the East roster.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

VGI Technology Brings High-Speed Internet to Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas with Tarana ngFWA Technology

SAN ANGELO, Texas & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- VGI Technology, an experienced internet service provider (ISP) based in Texas, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005151/en/ VGI Technology and Tarana today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
dallasexpress.com

Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment

Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
STILLWATER, OK
hellogeorgetown.com

Any Lab Test Now Coming to Georgetown, TX

January 25, 2023 – Any Lab Test Now is coming to Georgetown, TX. Located in Wolf Ranch Shopping Center at 1013 W. University Avenue, Suite 182, the new location is the 8th opening in the Austin Metro area, the company told Hello Georgetown. “We make lab testing easy, affordable...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
OKLAHOMA STATE
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Winter weather impacting flights at Tulsa airport

TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather is impacting flights coming in and out of Tulsa. Several flights are canceled at Tulsa International Airport due to weather causing hazardous conditions across the Midwest. All the flights canceled are Southwest Airlines flights, and all cancellations are weather-related. Canceled flights at Tulsa International...
TULSA, OK

