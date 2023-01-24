Read full article on original website
Texas Longhorns News: New WR coach hire official, hoops is hot
Football coaching hires and hoops action for both programs once again dominated the headlines for the Texas Longhorns in the last 24 hours or so. Texas football got the news cycle underway in the last couple of days thanks to a pair of notable coaching hires. On Jan. 23, head...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Recruiting Update: Cowboys Dole Out Offers to a Slew of Future Prospects
Despite the new additions and movement from within, Oklahoma State’s coaching staff has been active in trying to build for the future — the distant future in some cases. In the week before OSU announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, and the elevation of position coaches Joe Bob Clements and Tim Duffie, the Cowboys staff doled out a slew of offers to prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes. And even one more for 2023. Let’s run down a list of the reported offers separated by classification.
Longhorns Assistant Jokes That He’ll Recruit Giant Brazilian Baby
The 16-pound baby caught the attention of Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.
2023 signee spotlight video: What Texas added in QB Arch Manning
Texas landed the nation's No. 3 ranked signing class in the 2023 cycle and Horns247 is breaking down all of the players the Longhorns signed in 2023. Horns247's Mike Roach and Tommy Yarish kick off the 2023 signee spotlight series with an in-depth analysis on the nation's No. 1 prospect — five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
‘Quarterback Hunter’ From Texas Talks Notre Dame Offer
The 2024 defensive end recruit from Conroe, Texas picked up an offer from Baylor on January 17. Nebraska and Memphis followed the next day. And Houston, Kansas, Missouri, and USC extended offers a day later. Last Friday, the six-foot-four, 255-pound junior added Pac-12 schools Cal and Utah to his list....
Taylor Robertson ties NCAA all-time 3-point record in first half at Texas
Taylor Robertson is on the extreme cusp of becoming the new leader atop the NCAA all-time 3-pointer chart. She tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell’s record with her 497th career triple Wednesday evening at Texas. It was, of course, but a matter of time before the sharpshooter equaled...
Ron Holland, Texas Longhorns basketball recruit, named to McDonald’s All-American roster
Both rosters were announced Tuesday and Holland is the lone Longhorns recruit to make either West or East team. Kentucky has five recruits scattered throughout both teams and Duke has three. For Big 12 schools, Baylor recruit Ja'Kobe Walter, Oklahoma State recruit Brandon Garrison and Iowa State recruit Omaha Biliew are all on the West roster with Holland. Kansas recruit Elmarko Jackson is on the East roster.
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
VGI Technology Brings High-Speed Internet to Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas with Tarana ngFWA Technology
SAN ANGELO, Texas & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- VGI Technology, an experienced internet service provider (ISP) based in Texas, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005151/en/ VGI Technology and Tarana today announced the exceptional progress of their active G1 deployments in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
dallasexpress.com
Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment
Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
hellogeorgetown.com
Any Lab Test Now Coming to Georgetown, TX
January 25, 2023 – Any Lab Test Now is coming to Georgetown, TX. Located in Wolf Ranch Shopping Center at 1013 W. University Avenue, Suite 182, the new location is the 8th opening in the Austin Metro area, the company told Hello Georgetown. “We make lab testing easy, affordable...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
KOKI FOX 23
Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
Winter weather impacting flights at Tulsa airport
TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather is impacting flights coming in and out of Tulsa. Several flights are canceled at Tulsa International Airport due to weather causing hazardous conditions across the Midwest. All the flights canceled are Southwest Airlines flights, and all cancellations are weather-related. Canceled flights at Tulsa International...
