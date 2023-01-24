Despite the new additions and movement from within, Oklahoma State’s coaching staff has been active in trying to build for the future — the distant future in some cases. In the week before OSU announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, and the elevation of position coaches Joe Bob Clements and Tim Duffie, the Cowboys staff doled out a slew of offers to prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes. And even one more for 2023. Let’s run down a list of the reported offers separated by classification.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO