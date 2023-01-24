ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stray kitten found at RDU finds new home, aptly named Boeing

By Judith Retana
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known about his earlier life, a once stray kitten found at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is now settling into his new home with a TSA agent.

On a Friday morning in October, passengers headed for a departing flight spotted a small, orange kitten with little white paws wandering through RDU’s parking deck across from Terminal 2. Those passengers scooped him up and turned him into the information desk. Airport staff and officers weren’t sure what to do with him.

Lilly Recchie was getting off work at that time. She’s a TSA agent and was coming down the escalators when the group yelled if anyone wanted a kitten.

“I thought it was a joke but there he was in a little gray blanket,” said Recchie. Recchie already had a cat, Houston, at home. She said she couldn’t resist the sad look he was giving her and decided to take him home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGThb_0kPGdDvi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uktE_0kPGdDvi00

“He was so cute and small. You couldn’t leave them behind,” Recchie told CBS 17. She says she gave him his new name almost immediately.

“My first thought was to name him Boeing and my co-workers asked ‘Why Boeing?’ I just said because AirBus sounds stupid,” Recchie said.

Boeing weighed just four pounds when he found his way to Recchie. At five months old, he’s now sized up to eight pounds. Recchie says it only took a bath for Boeing’s personality to take off.

“He loves Houston and everyone who walks in the house, and he’ll greet you at the door. He can be a little too adventurous for his own good and he certainly knows how to jump,” said Recchie.

It’s still not totally known where Boeing came from but Recchie says he was likely born in the parking deck.

“My co-workers and I see cats running around all the time. I also figured that no one’s going to pay $17 to park and surrender a 7-week-old kitten at the airport,” said Recchie.

No matter where he came from, it’s clear Boeing has found his soft landing.

