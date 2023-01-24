Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting
NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Show
At the first of two performances at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Drake asked Dipset and 21 Savage to accompany him as he took fans on a "journey" through his career. The 6 God ran through hit singles and other cuts as the stage changed from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom during his intimate performance at the Apollo Theatre Saturday night (January 21), which had been repeatedly postponed due to TakeOff's passing and "production delays."
Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats
During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit
Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
