James Cameron has been on a bit of a high after releasing the highly anticipated sequel to 2009's Avatar, with it crushing it at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water has been putting numbers on the board just like its predecessor, and it shows that the director knows how to make a hit. The film has been received fairly well with critics and fans alike, with the film being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and getting an A CinemaScore. Cameron will release the third film in the franchise next year and it's set to reveal a bunch of new characters like the Na'vi Fire Nation. Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin previously joined the sequel in an undisclosed role and had yet to be confirmed. But now producer Jon Landau has confirmed that the actress has been cast in Avatar 3 and will play Varang, who will be the leader of the Na'vi fire nation tribe. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant), Landau also revealed that the fire / Ash tribe would also be more antagonistic than the tribes we've met in previous films.

8 DAYS AGO