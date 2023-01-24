Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond
Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000. While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To
Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
A man was given the death penalty after footage of him being roasted in jail by Comedy Central's Jeff Ross was used in his sentencing
Lawyers for a Texas death-row inmate say Comedy Central roast footage of him and Ross was improperly used at his sentencing for murder.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Todd Had The Meat! Incarcerated Chrisley Chowed Down On Prison Steak For First Dinner Behind Bars
Like Arby's, Todd Chrisley's prison has the meat! While Julie Chrisley was chomping on chicken for her first meal behind bars, her husband was slapping down steak at his low-security facility. RadarOnline.com obtained the FPC Pensacola in Florida's meal schedule, revealing that the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch's appetite didn't suffer when he got locked up on January 17. According to the prison's meal plan, Todd was still living the good life behind bars, eating almost as well as he would have been at home with Julie and the kids.RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star-turned-convicted fraudster's first prison dinner was...
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Popculture
TLC Star Arrested on Robbery and Assault Charges
Former Unexpected star Matthew Blevins, infamous for getting two girls named Hailey pregnant during Season 3, was arrested last week in Kentucky and is currently being charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor assault. Blevins was booked on Dec. 28 by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, according to Starcasm. He posted his bond on Dec. 30 and was released with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6. He is facing a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, according to Blevins' booking information and court records, per Starcasm. While the specific allegations against Blevins are still pending, these are the Kentucky statutes describing the charges:
Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch
Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
thesource.com
[WATCH] R. Kelly Questions Why Tasha K And Ex-Prison Guard Have Not Been Charged
Last week, R. Kelly gave an interview to vlogger Storm Monroe from prison accusing gossip vlogger Tasha K of witness tampering. Kelly accused her of leaking his emails and phone calls ahead of his trial and aggravating his girlfriends by showing them private messages. In a new phone interview, R....
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43. At the beginning of 2023, the hip-hop and rap community has lost yet another individual. When speaking to FOX13 in Memphis, DJ Paul verified the tragedy. It was announced that Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
FROM DECEMBER 5th, 2022: As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank...
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Comments / 13