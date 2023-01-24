Read full article on original website
Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
Independence Man Sentenced for False Statement During Firearm Purchase
An Independence man has been sentenced for making a false statement while purchasing a firearm from an Independence hardware store last year. 47-year old Dallas Shannon was sentenced in Cedar Rapids on Monday to five years of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm in September.
College Student Who Wiped Out Entire Family Found Guilty by Iowa Jury
Alexander Jackson, the University of Iowa student accused of slaughtering his entire family before calling 911 to blame it on a masked intruder, was found guilty for their murders by an Iowa jury on Wednesday morning. The jury found Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of his parents, Jan and Melissa, and his 19-year-old sister, Sabrina Jackson. The trial uncovered that Jackson told cops he was shot in the foot as he tried to wrestle a rifle away from an intruder. The gun that Jackson claimed the intruder used belonged to his family, however, and investigators testified they found two clear palm prints on the gun that belonged to Jackson, as well as the gun’s box under his bed. All three of his family members died by gunshot wounds from the gun, cops said. Jackson, 22, will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a minimum sentence of life behind bars. Read it at KGAN
Davenport man gets 20 years in prison
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24 to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness. In August 2022, Roylee Richardson, Jr., 32, went to trial and was found guilty by a federal jury. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 3348 Heatherton Drive in Davenport, related to shots fired, according to a Wednesday Justice Department release.
Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
Former UI student found guilty of killing his family
A former University of Iowa student has been found guilty of killing his mother, father and sister at the family’s home in Cedar Rapids. Prosecutors argued that 22-year-old Alexander Jackson fatally shot the three on the morning of June 15th, 2021. Alexander claimed that a masked intruder broke in and executed the murders, then shot him in the foot during a struggle. Police found no evidence of a break-in or struggle and arrested Jackson.
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY
Des Moines, Iowa - This press release is being distributed on behalf of the Marion Police Department and the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse. January 23rd, 2023 - The Marion Police Department learned the following in regards to this case:. Mr. Wolf was involved in a minor vehicle accident on 1.16.23,...
Alburnett Driver Arrested after Linn County Pursuit
An Alburnett driver was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit through Linn County on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says around 7:15 am, a deputy saw a maroon 2002 Mercury Sable traveling 70 in a 55-mile per hour zone on County Home Road. The vehicle turned southbound onto Highway 13 and that’s when the deputy tried pulling the vehicle over.
Buchanan County Farmer Named President of Iowa Pork Producers Association
(Clive, Iowa) January 25, 2023 – A Buchanan County pig farmer, Trish Cook, is the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA). The change in leadership took place following the IPPA annual meeting on January 24th. Cook is the first woman to be president of IPPA, but...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
IC man accused of pawning thousands of dollars worth of his roommate’s disc golf equipment
Iowa City Police say a suspect stole thousands of dollars in disc golf equipment from his roommate and pawned it. Arrest records indicate 52-year-old David Schultz of The Quarters on Highway 6 East sold between 300 and 350 disc golf discs to Play It Again Sports on 1st Avenue last November. The total value of the discs was between $4,500 and $7,000.
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition. City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. Updated: 15 hours ago. City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Thomas Joseph Morrissey – Ryan
Thomas Joseph Morrissey, 73, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at NorthCrest. Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born on October 22, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and. Berniece (Culver) Morrissey. Tom attended St. Patrick’s School in Ryan for primary through high...
