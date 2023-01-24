ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
MyNorthwest.com

Russia plays down West’s move on tanks, attacks Ukraine anew

From Washington to Berlin to Kyiv, a Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine was hailed enthusiastically. Moscow first shrugged it off — and later launched a new barrage of attacks. The Kremlin has previously warned that such tank deliveries would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Ukraine Military Attacks Wagner Mercenaries Group In Battle For Soledar

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continued in the Donetsk city of Soledar on Wednesday, despite a claim from the head of Russia’s Wagner PMC that the mercenary group had taken control of the frontline city. Footage released by the State Border Service of Ukraine on Wednesday shows an attack on Wagner mercenaries in Soledar, the service said.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy