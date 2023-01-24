Read full article on original website
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
5 things to know for Jan. 26: Gun violence, Ukraine, Covid-19, Air travel, Book bans
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Russia Ambassador Vows U.S. M1 Abrams Tanks 'Will Be Destroyed' in Ukraine
"Obviously, Washington is deliberately trying to inflict strategic defeat on us," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek.
MyNorthwest.com
Russia plays down West’s move on tanks, attacks Ukraine anew
From Washington to Berlin to Kyiv, a Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine was hailed enthusiastically. Moscow first shrugged it off — and later launched a new barrage of attacks. The Kremlin has previously warned that such tank deliveries would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Russia Warns U.S. Against 'Most Dangerous Path' in Ukraine
Colin Kahl, under-secretary of defense for policy, has said that Washington and Kyiv are in ongoing discussions about how to expand Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.
msn.com
Ukraine Military Attacks Wagner Mercenaries Group In Battle For Soledar
Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continued in the Donetsk city of Soledar on Wednesday, despite a claim from the head of Russia’s Wagner PMC that the mercenary group had taken control of the frontline city. Footage released by the State Border Service of Ukraine on Wednesday shows an attack on Wagner mercenaries in Soledar, the service said.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
NBC Philadelphia
Russians Are Angry Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
Russian Soldiers Killed After Being Lured Out by 'Combat Rabbits'—Ukraine
"Combat rabbits, trained in the secret laboratories of the Ukrainian special services, lured a group of Russians," said a video posted by Ukraine's intelligence agency.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
Russia Using 'Meat Waves' to Expose Ukraine's Military Positions: Captain
A Ukrainian officer said that Russia has been sacrificing troops in order to locate Ukrainian forces.
