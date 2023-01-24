Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
Ann M. Britz, 86
Ann M. Britz, 86, formerly of the town of Stockton, passed away at Whispering Pines in Plover under the care of ProMedica (Heartland) Hospice on January 24, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7176 Esker Rd. in Custer. Rev. Mark Miller will officiate.
spmetrowire.com
UW-Stevens Point’s planetarium offers shows in February and March
From the sun to dark matter, discover the secrets of the universe at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in February and March include:
spmetrowire.com
Mid-State hosts 83 students for its first Regional SkillsUSA competition
Mid-State Technical College hosted its largest SkillsUSA competition to date on Friday, Jan. 20. A total of 83 students from area schools gathered on the Wisconsin Rapids campus for Mid-State’s first Regional SkillsUSA Competition. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has...
spmetrowire.com
Ortho Molecular Products wins ‘Wisconsin Forward’ award
A Stevens Point-based company has been honored for excellent management performance. Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. is a privately held company that makes dietary supplements for licensed healthcare practitioners. The company recently earned the Forward Award of Excellence from the Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices. Wisconsin Forward Award is administered by the Wisconsin Center for Performance Excellence.
spmetrowire.com
United Way Annual Meeting set for February 1
The 2023 United Way of Portage County Board of Directors will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. in the United Way Community Room, 2801 Hoover Rd. Unit 2 in Stevens Point. Joe M. Kinsella will be serving his second term as Board President. He currently serves...
spmetrowire.com
EXCLUSIVE: County committee votes to postpone new health care center
The Portage Co. Space and Properties Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to pause the new healthcare center project.
Comments / 0