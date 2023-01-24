Ann M. Britz, 86, formerly of the town of Stockton, passed away at Whispering Pines in Plover under the care of ProMedica (Heartland) Hospice on January 24, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7176 Esker Rd. in Custer. Rev. Mark Miller will officiate.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO