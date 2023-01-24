TWO BRONCOS TEAMS RECOGNIZED. A special celebration was held last Tuesday evening at the boys home basketball game honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1972-1973 and 1973-1974 Cerro Gordo High School boys basketball team and the CGB Broncos team of 2021-2022 that broke their record which stood for 48 years. Pictured is (Front row) Colin Warren, Romeo Montes, Kade Alumbaugh, Konnor Waterhouse, Carson Brown, Tyson Moore, Brenden Puckett, and Connor Brown. (Back row) Todd Henricks, Dan Morr, Coach Jack Blickensderfer, Randy Niles, Mark Smith, Homer O’Field, Terry Curran, Jim Neff, Larry Pflum, Steve Blickenstaff, Terry Leach, Coach Brandon Willard, Coach Jeremy Moore, and Coach Kraig Rogers. Not pictured from last year’s team was Evan Fogerson.

CERRO GORDO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO