Mulford, Sybesma, and Foran place for Audubon girls in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) The Bill Smith Battle in the Bluffs on Monday featured 12 girls wrestling squads. Sergeant Bluff-Luton topped the tight team race while Missouri Valley edged out Carroll for 2nd. Audubon scored 16 points to finish 11th. Jordan Mullford won two matches and placed 3rd. Kori Sybesma also went...
IGHSAU’s First Ever Super Regional Wrestling Tourneys are Friday
(State) The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will host the Girls State Wrestling Tournament next Thursday and Friday in Coralville. The field for the tourney will be determined based on Friday’s Super Regionals. Competition starts at 11:00 a.m. Region 1 and Region 2 are being held in Sioux...
50th Anniversary Recognition of Cerro Gordo Basketball Teams
TWO BRONCOS TEAMS RECOGNIZED. A special celebration was held last Tuesday evening at the boys home basketball game honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1972-1973 and 1973-1974 Cerro Gordo High School boys basketball team and the CGB Broncos team of 2021-2022 that broke their record which stood for 48 years. Pictured is (Front row) Colin Warren, Romeo Montes, Kade Alumbaugh, Konnor Waterhouse, Carson Brown, Tyson Moore, Brenden Puckett, and Connor Brown. (Back row) Todd Henricks, Dan Morr, Coach Jack Blickensderfer, Randy Niles, Mark Smith, Homer O’Field, Terry Curran, Jim Neff, Larry Pflum, Steve Blickenstaff, Terry Leach, Coach Brandon Willard, Coach Jeremy Moore, and Coach Kraig Rogers. Not pictured from last year’s team was Evan Fogerson.
