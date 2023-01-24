Update on GJHS allegations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Grand Junction Police Department says at this time there is no active investigation into the allegations made against a teacher at Grand Junction High School.

On Friday students and alumni from Grand Junction High School held a walk-out and protest in support of the students who made allegations of inappropriate behavior against a teacher. They held up signs and chanted slogans such as “end rape culture,” and “protect the students.”

“We are out here to show our support for victims who have made allegations against one teacher at grand junction high school,” the protest organizer, Olivia, told KREX.

District 51 said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the district conducts an internal investigation. D51 also released this statement:

“ District 51 was aware of the student-organized walkout that was set to take place this afternoon at Grand Junction High School. The walkout was organized in response to allegations made against school personnel, and those allegations are currently under investigation. The safety and security of our students remain a top priority. We want to assure our students and families that we take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and there was never any safety threat to our students at the time of the walkout. District 51 and local law enforcement were present to ensure the safety of everyone involved. “

GJPD said they are not involved in any investigation surrounding allegations made by GJHS students at this moment.

We will continue to follow this story.

