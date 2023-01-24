ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Brooks & Dunn tour to stop in Sioux Falls this summer

By Jazzmine Jackson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A legendary country music duo will be bringing their upcoming tour to South Dakota this summer.

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Friday, June 2. The duo will be joined by Scotty McCreery.

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. online and at the KELOLAND Box Office.

