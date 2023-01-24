Brooks & Dunn tour to stop in Sioux Falls this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A legendary country music duo will be bringing their upcoming tour to South Dakota this summer.

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Friday, June 2. The duo will be joined by Scotty McCreery.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. online and at the KELOLAND Box Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.