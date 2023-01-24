Read full article on original website
Assassin's Creed Mirage release date appears online
The possible release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage has seemingly appeared online. That’s at least according to a recent retail leak. The potential release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage was shared in a Reddit post after it was leaked on a Polish retailer website. An image of the possible release date was then shared by Reddit user, gui_heinen.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
Hogwarts Legacy already discounted with 72-hour early access
It’s just over two weeks to go until the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but if you act now, you can make sure that release day comes even sooner. Hogwarts Legacy is surrounded by controversy. Many gamers are actively avoiding the title due to its connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticised for making harmful comments about the transgender community. Others are gearing up for release day, which varies significantly from platform to platform - it’ll first be arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 10 February.
PlayStation's latest exclusive has been destroyed by critics
Forspoken reviews have finally arrived, one day ahead of the game’s release, and oh dear. Let’s just say that Luminous Productions’ latest release hasn’t gone down well. I’ll admit, I’m sad to hear it. When Forspoken was first unveiled, then as Project Athia, it was definitely high up on my list of most-anticipated games. Now? Not so much.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
The Last of Us’ second episode is a masterclass in bringing gameplay to life
You’ve likely heard people refer to The Last of Us as a faithful adaptation throughout the past week - and that’s true, but it doesn’t mean that HBO’s series is a carbon copy of the game. In fact, I’d consider The Last of Us to be a masterclass in bringing gameplay to life. When I first saw that episode two, ‘Infected,’ was to be directed by franchise co-creator Neil Druckmann, I was both excited and trepidatious. There is no one who understands this story better than Druckmann and yet I wondered to myself, ‘Will he approach an hour of television with a gameplay-focused mindset?’
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
PlayStation working on feature to punish toxic players
Toxicity in online games could soon be a thing of the past for PlayStation users, according to a new patent. There are few things worse than dealing with toxic players in the likes of Call of Duty and Fortnite. After Overwatch 2 released, a number of players revealed that they’d opted to mute the voice chat altogether to avoid the onslaught of name-calling and general nastiness that they’d experienced in the previous game. Meanwhile, after the release of Modern Warfare II (and coinciding with the release of Warzone 2.0), Activision announced that those found to be engaging in offensive chat could be muted from all in-game chat functions by moderators, which was certainly a positive step forward.
Xbox called 'woke' over new 'carbon aware' console, for some reason
Microsoft announced that it is working to ensure the greenness of its Xbox consoles in more ways than one, and there is an update waiting in the wings that makes it the first carbon aware gaming platform. "Being carbon aware means reducing carbon footprint by optimizing updates and downloads to...
Hogwarts Legacy single player 'always the focus', says developer
Hogwarts Legacy’s lack of multiplayer has proven to be pretty contentious amongst the fanbase, but the developers have confirmed that a solely single-player experience was always the goal. Before we knew so much about the game, many Harry Potter fans were fully anticipating that there’d be at least some...
Cyberpunk 2077 developer agrees with complaints game was too linear
While Cyberpunk 2077 has surfaced from the ashes of its own calamitous crash two years ago, with praise for its storyline and characters, there's still something left to be desired from the dystopian RPG. Indeed, even though the sentiment surrounding the game is more positive than negative now, players were...
World War II-era map sparks treasure hunt in Dutch village
A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt in a tiny Dutch village.
Ubisoft is finally developing The Crew 3, says insider
Development on The Crew 3 is said to be fully in motion, according to an industry insider, with corroboration on its potential setting and the aims that the game has for its racing experience. The Crew 2 missed the mark in a number of ways when it launched in 2018,...
GoldenEye 007 officially lands on Xbox and Game Pass in just a few days
GoldenEye 007, a legendary classic shooter, has been remastered by Rare and is coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass in just a few days.
The Elder Scrolls Online reveals Shadow Over Morrowind adventure for 2023
The Elder Scrolls Online is taking players back to Morrowind after decades away, with two new DLCs heading to every platform in the coming months.
