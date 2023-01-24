We all know that embroidery looks great on fabric and clothing but why not kick it up in scale and use sweaters as your “canvas” to make sweater art. It can be as simple as finding a sweater that already has an image as part of it or an interesting textured stitch pattern or get creative and hand stitch something on it. Pop on over to the blog Knitting is Awesome for more examples of stitched sweater framed art.

