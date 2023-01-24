ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Lawmakers Pass Governor Reynolds’ Educational Savings Account Bill

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill passes through the state legislature on the first day of the third week of the session. Yesterday, both chambers passed the educational savings account proposal, allowing parents to get nearly 76 hundred dollars per child annually if they enroll their kids in private school. After failing in the Iowa House two years in a row, Governor Reynolds’ ESA proposal will be on her desk, waiting for her signature.

Governor Reynolds issued this statement following the House and the Senate passage.

“I am thrilled that both the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate have passed the Students First Act, and I look forward to signing it into law later today. For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system, a decisive step in ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible. Parents, not the government, can now choose the education setting best suited to their child regardless of their income or zip code. With this bill, Iowa has affirmed that educational freedom belongs to all, not just those who can afford it.

Comments / 27

Christopher Murphy
2d ago

This experiment has never worked in other states! Our state representatives have done a huge disservice to our kid of our state! I sure hope this ploy gets Kim Reynolds’s the ticket in the Republican ballot in 2 years. Then we can be rid of her!

Reply(2)
13
Darryl Riles
2d ago

So on one hand they cut SNAP benefits and on the other they're handing out $7600 for people who want to send their kids to private school. In both cases, they are screwing low income and poor people.......

Reply(2)
9
Janice Vrbsky
2d ago

So the majority don't count anymore. The Republicans can undermine what the majority of people want and put their corrupt agenda above the people. The voters in Iowa fell for her lies. That's why you should never vote republican again

Reply(4)
6
IOWA STATE
