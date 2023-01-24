Read full article on original website
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
Illinois unemployment remains higher than national average
(The Center Square) – Small business advocates say Illinois' regulatory climate continues to hinder job creators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its most up-to-date unemployment numbers for Illinois, and they show Illinois has a 4.7% unemployment rate, trailing only Nevada for the worst in the country. The end...
More sheriffs speak out against Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state's gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state's gun and...
‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs
TOPEKA — Lawmakers and education officials sparred for more than two hours Wednesday over a proposal to expand a private school tax credit originally billed as a way to serve low-income Kansas students. Education officials and Democrats criticized House Bill 2048 during a tense, jampacked House K-12 Education Budget...
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
Pork expo a one-day event in 2023
The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7. The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing...
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, January 26th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- A committee in the Iowa Senate have approved a bill to set a $1 million cap on non-economic, so-called pain and suffering damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. Governor Reynolds says it's one of her legislative priorities. Sandra Conlin, a lobbyist for the Iowa Hospital Association, says the industry is in crisis after last spring's 97-million dollar jury verdict in a medical malpractice claim against a doctor and a hospital in Iowa City. Conlin says there are significant rate increases in medical malpractice insurance and lawsuits are being settled for higher amounts. Chip Baltimore, a lobbyist for Trial Lawyers for Justice, says 97 million dollars isn't egregious for the family of the baby boy who will require 24/7 medical care his entire life after his skull was crushed. Baltimore, a former legislator, says his fellow Republicans who say every single life at every stage is priceless are about to put a very small price tag on life. The bill has cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee with the support of 11 Republicans.
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
Bill looks to military veterans to ease Nebraska's teacher shortage
Military veterans could more easily take on a new mission under a proposal heard by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee Monday. The bill (LB188) would allow veterans to become K-12 teachers without having to get teacher education. Instead, they could get five-year teaching certificates and learn on the job from experienced teachers.
Point-in-Time Count happening in Lehigh Valley assesses needs for most vulnerable in communities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes. Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted,...
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
3 named SC's Chef ambassadors for 2023
COLUMBIA — Three chefs were appointed South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2023. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette made the announcement on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish. “We're proud to have these three outstanding...
Victorville woman facing decades in prison, pleads guilty to $500k in COVID fraud says DOJ
VICTORVILLE -- A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to one count...
