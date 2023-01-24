ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Jrue Holiday named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJHdK_0kPGav9H00

This week's NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week is none other than Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday!

The Bucks announced Holiday's recognition Monday, saying it's the second time he has earned Player of the Week honors in his career. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo as Bucks to be named Player of the Week this season.

Holiday led the Bucks to a 2-1 record last week, averaging 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 56.9% from the field and 47.8% from the three-point line.

The Bucks guard also set a new season-high in scoring last week. First, he scored 35 points in a win over the Pacers, and then beat that with 37 points on Tuesday. And if you still need proof that he deserves Player of the Week, Holiday also trallied two double-doubles last week.

It's Holiday's third season with the Bucks, and 14th in the NBA. Overall he is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per game. He's shooting 46.6% overall, and 38.4% from the three-point line.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency

The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Short-handed Denver Nuggets fall to Milwaukee Bucks 107-99

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to keep getting to the free-throw line assured the Milwaukee Bucks would outlast the short-handed Denver Nuggets. Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds Wednesday night as the Bucks won 107-99 over the Nuggets, who were playing without two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and three other usual starters. Antetokounmpo went 15 of 22 from the line and was two off his career high in free-throw attempts. All but one of those free-throw tries came in the second half. "Just tried to get to the rim, tried to be aggressive as much as I can, get downhill, play...
DENVER, CO
fox56news.com

NBA Reveals New Wrinkle for 2023 All-Star Game Format

The league has used a draft to assign players to teams since 2018. The NBA is tinkering with the format of its All-Star Game once again. The league's All-Star draft will be held immediately before the game this year, according to a Tuesday evening release. The revamped draft will serve as a pregame segment to the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy