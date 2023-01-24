Hanover, Chesterfield set to discuss budget for the upcoming school year

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) and Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) are set to address a proposed fiscal year budget for the 2023-2024 school year in a meeting tonight.

Hanover County

On the agenda, HCPS will continue focusing on compensation competitiveness for teachers, mental and behavioral resources for students, and teacher development.

A few proposed budget ideas include:

5% salary increase for all employees.

Increased stipends for teacher mentors from $225 to $500

Continue four clinical social worker positions in partnership with Hanover County Community Services Board.

Funding for Google education plus licensing.

The school board will also address budgeting for mental health services base don a survey conducted last year. The survey was conducted in the Fall of 2022 amongst 11,410 students in grades K-12, with results presented at the board’s last meeting on January 17.

According to Hanover County Public Schools, the results show:

86% Indicated They had an Adult at School They Could Talk with or Connect with if They Needed Support

84% responded they could think of healthy coping skills

31% indicated they would like to learn more strategies to use if feeling overwhelmed or stressed

29% said they would like to learn more techniques to calm down and relax

20% indicated they would like to learn more strategies to cope when feeling angry or mad

Chesterfield County

In comparison to Hanover’s 46-page presentation, the agenda posted online for Chesterfield County Public Schools at 7 a.m. the day of the meeting has just one page of six items. Aside from opening the meeting and adjourning, there are four planned topics of discussion for tonight’s meeting, including:

Year Round Schools

Superintendent’s FY2024 Proposed Financial Plan and FY2024 Proposed Capital Improvement Plan

School Board Budget Discussion

Announcements, Communications, and School Board Comments

The Hanover County School board budget public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. at 200 Berkley Street in Ashland, Virginia. The Chesterfield County Public School budget work session will be held in the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Rd. The meeting will also be broadcasted live online .

