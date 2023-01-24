Hanover, Chesterfield set to discuss budget for the upcoming school year
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) and Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) are set to address a proposed fiscal year budget for the 2023-2024 school year in a meeting tonight.
Hanover County
On the agenda, HCPS will continue focusing on compensation competitiveness for teachers, mental and behavioral resources for students, and teacher development.
A few proposed budget ideas include:
- 5% salary increase for all employees.
- Increased stipends for teacher mentors from $225 to $500
- Continue four clinical social worker positions in partnership with Hanover County Community Services Board.
- Funding for Google education plus licensing.
The school board will also address budgeting for mental health services base don a survey conducted last year. The survey was conducted in the Fall of 2022 amongst 11,410 students in grades K-12, with results presented at the board’s last meeting on January 17.
According to Hanover County Public Schools, the results show:
- 86% Indicated They had an Adult at School They Could Talk with or Connect with if They Needed Support
- 84% responded they could think of healthy coping skills
- 31% indicated they would like to learn more strategies to use if feeling overwhelmed or stressed
- 29% said they would like to learn more techniques to calm down and relax
- 20% indicated they would like to learn more strategies to cope when feeling angry or mad
Chesterfield County
In comparison to Hanover’s 46-page presentation, the agenda posted online for Chesterfield County Public Schools at 7 a.m. the day of the meeting has just one page of six items. Aside from opening the meeting and adjourning, there are four planned topics of discussion for tonight’s meeting, including:
- Year Round Schools
- Superintendent’s FY2024 Proposed Financial Plan and FY2024 Proposed Capital Improvement Plan
- School Board Budget Discussion
- Announcements, Communications, and School Board Comments
The Hanover County School board budget public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. at 200 Berkley Street in Ashland, Virginia. The Chesterfield County Public School budget work session will be held in the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Rd. The meeting will also be broadcasted live online .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0