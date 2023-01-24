Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school administrators discuss chronic absenteeism, behavior approaches in report to board
Chronic absenteeism has increased in Lawrence Public Schools since the first quarter, data in recent district reports shows; meanwhile, increased behavior incidents in middle schools need tailored approaches, administrators say. Dr. Cynthia Johnson, executive director of inclusion, engagement and belonging, and Dr. Jana Craig-Hare, director of assessment, presented a winter...
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
KMBC.com
Threats with 'racist language' targeted students at Bishop Miege High School
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Threats were made to Black students at Bishop Miege High School on Monday, according to the school. The school said in a statement on Tuesday that a "disturbing social media screenshot with racist language" targeted black students. After the discovery of the threat, Miege officials...
WIBW
Case against City advances to Supreme Court as businesses displaced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case against the City of Topeka after local businesses were vacated from their buildings after it bought the properties they rented. The Kansas Supreme Court says that at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it will hear the case...
gardnernews.com
USD 231 shares panorama survey, map testing results
The 2022 Panorama survey results came in for the Gardner Edgerton school district. “I am happy to bring good news,” Melissa McIntire, director of student support services, said. The survey gathers feedback from students about their classroom experience. McIntire said they surveyed grades third through 12th. They received 728...
lawrencekstimes.com
Union-busting efforts continue at downtown Lawrence Chipotle, workers allege
Months after a union petition went missing at a Lawrence Chipotle, some current and former employees say that the restaurant has been attempting to push out workers who had signed by disproportionately enforcing policies and accelerating termination. Quinlan Muller, who drafted the original petition in October, said that nearly every...
lawrencekstimes.com
Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support
Lori Lindaman said she’s received little help from city employees at the campsite in North Lawrence since she started staying there about two weeks ago. Instead, she said she’s had to focus strictly on survival. Lori is using a wheelchair after a hip displacement, so her husband, William Lindaman, finds supplies during the day to keep them alive.
Parents notified of medical incident at Olathe middle school
A boy attending Prairie Trail Middle School is recovering after suffering a medical scare Tuesday morning.
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
kcur.org
Hickman Mills is losing students, while North Kansas City can’t keep up with new enrollment. Why?
Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic drove down enrollment numbers in schools across the country, Kansas City districts are getting a better idea of just how many students are in their classrooms. Public school enrollment in Missouri declined by nearly 30,000 students when schools shut down to prevent COVID spread...
Yahoo Sports
Will Shawnee County residents pay for curbside recycling? Here's how many are opting out.
About 4% of Shawnee County curbside recycling customers have opted out of that service rather than pay $3.50 a month to keep it, county solid waste department director Bill Sutton told county commissioners Monday. "Four percent is a very good number," Sutton told The Capital-Journal. "That means the community is...
republic-online.com
Paola increases water rates
PAOLA — The average Paola water customer will be paying about $9 each more per month under the new rate structure approved by Paola City Council members during their Jan. 10 meeting. Paola purchases treated water from the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority (PUA) and distributes water to...
WIBW
Student arrested after bomb threat at Lawrence middle school
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One student was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center after a bomb threat was reported at a Lawrence middle school. The Lawrence Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, that officials were wrapping up an investigation into a bomb threat at West Middle School. LPD...
gardnernews.com
Johnson County 4-H shooting sports recieves grant
The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports pistol program was awarded a grant from the Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation Memorial Shooting Sports Foundation. The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports program teaches youth ages 9 to 18 about gun safety and shooting technique in a safe and fun environment. All instructors are 4-H certified. The grant from the Justin Corbet Foundation will allow the program to provide equipment for participants that may not have their own. The Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Justin Corbet and his love for helping others enjoy shooting sports and the great outdoors. The foundation is committed to the financial support of programs that will recruit, educate and train youth, women, persons with disabilities and newcomers to shooting sports.
gardnernews.com
Gardner lowers electric utility, raiseswastewater
Residents will see a decrease on their 2023 utility bills. City council approved the changes at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 city council meeting. The rate changes effect wastewater and electric utility billing amounts beginning March 1. Amy Nasta, deputy city administrator, said it is an interplay between both utility rates.
bluevalleypost.com
Engineering firm HNTB moves to new Overland Park digs
The firm has designed a number of industrial projects in the Kansas City metro area and across the country. It’s the latest corporate tenant to take up space on the one-time Sprint campus, which is being remade into a sprawling mixed-use development. HNTB will occupy 25,000 square feet of...
showmeinstitute.org
On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
WIBW
Johnson Co. woman ordered to pay $31K in restitution for Medicaid Fraud
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Johnson Co. woman has been sentenced for Medicaid fraud and has been ordered to pay $31,000 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Wednesday that Carol Elaine Hensley, 63, of Overland Park, has pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers in Johnson Co. District Court. The court judge sentenced Hensley to 24 months behind bars, but that sentence has been suspended; Hensley has now been ordered to serve one year of supervised probation and pay $31,174.49 in restitution.
KCTV 5
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City engineering firm that lost out on its bid to build the city’s soon-to-be open, billion-dollar airport has been awarded $62 million over legal misconduct by an attorney. The story was first reported by the Kansas City Star. A panel of arbitrators...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police spot potential human remains near wastewater treatment plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office after officers found what is believed to be human remains early Wednesday morning. Police said officers from KCMO's East Patrol Division were in the area of the Blue River...
